Live Scores
Watford

'Which genius at Goodison let Deulofeu go?' - Watford star lauded after remarkable FA Cup double

Last updated
Comments()
Catherine Ivill
The Hornets looked like they were heading towards defeat, but they battled to an impressive win which required extra-time at Wembley against Wolves

Wolves looked like they were heading for their first FA Cup final appearance since their triumph in 1960, but they squandered a 2-0 lead to Watford and eventually lost 3-2 to the Hornets after a remarkable comeback sparked by Gerard Deulofeu.

Matt Doherty opened the scoring for Nuno Espirito Santo's men before Raul Jimenez doubled their lead in the 62nd minute on Sunday.

However, second-half substitute Deulofeu hit back with a beautiful chipped finish in the 79th minute before Troy Deeney's last-minute penalty sent the tie into extra-time.

Editors' Picks

Deulofeu then popped up with a brilliant second, scoring the winner after skipping past Wolves defender Conor Coady before slotting it past John Ruddy in goal.

Article continues below

With his match-winner, Deulofeu became the seventh player to score a brace in an FA Cup semi-final, and the first since Willian did for Chelsea against Tottenham in April 2017.

There were plenty of reactions on social media to the Spaniard's brilliant performance. Here are a few of the best. 

Close