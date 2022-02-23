Which footballers are sponsored by Puma? Pulisic, Neymar, Griezmann & list of brand's partners

The German sportswear company has been associated with some superstar names and elite teams down the years

From Pele to Neymar via Diego Maradona and Christian Pulisic, German sportswear giant Puma has always been associated with some of the biggest names in football.

It is not just superstar players that they are partnered with, though, as a distinctive big cat design is also heavily linked to some of the most successful club and international teams on the planet.

Who do Puma currently have on their books – with the promise of more notable signings to come – and which iconic figures have represented them with distinction in the past? GOAL takes a look…

Which footballers are sponsored by Puma?

You do not need to look far to find Puma apparel at any given football match, with some of the biggest names on the planet sporting their latest boots and footwear offerings.

Leading figures from the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, the Bundesliga and divisions around the world are big fans of some legendary designs.

Talismanic performers at Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are among those to wear Puma boots.

You can see a list of Puma-sponsored players below.

Player

Nationality

Marko Arnautovic

Austrian

Axel Witsel

Belgian

Neymar

Brazilian

Thiago Silva

Brazilian

Dejan Lovren

Croatian

James Maddison

English

Jordan Pickford

English

Harry Maguire

English

Kyle Walker

English

Kingsley Coman

French

Olivier Giroud

French

Antoine Griezmann

French

Raphael Varane

French

Marco Reus

German

Bernd Leno

German

Gianluigi Buffon

Italian

Mario Balotelli

Italian

Giorgio Chiellini

Italian

Jan Oblak

Slovenian

Kalidou Koulibaly

Senegalese

Nemanja Matic

Serbian

Cesc Fabregas

Spanish

David Silva

Spanish

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Ukrainian

Luis Suarez

Uruguayan

Christian Pulisic

American

Which former players were sponsored by Puma?

There have been some iconic partnerships between Puma and all-time great players down the years, with the likes of Pele, Eusebio, Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Paul Gascoigne and Thierry Henry sporting products such as the legendary Puma King boots.

There are World Cup and Ballon d’Or winners to be found around every corner, with names that will live forever in football folklore figuring prominently on a star-studded roll of honour.

We’ve listed some of the biggest former players to partner with Puma below.

Player

Nationality

Sergio Aguero

Argentine

Diego Maradona

Argentine

Pele

Brazilian

Hristo Stoichkov

Bulgarian

Samuel Eto'o

Cameroonian

Faustino Asprilla

Colombian

Paul Gascoigne

English

Lothar Matthaus

German

Thierry Henry

French

Robert Pires

French

Didier Deschamps

French

George Best

Northern Irish

Johan Cruyff

Dutch

Eusebio

Portuguese

Nemanja Vidic

Serbian

Alvaro Recoba

Uruguayan

Enzo Francescoli

Uruguayan

Kenny Dalglish

Scottish

Rivaldo

Brazilian

Yaya Toure

Ivorian

Mohamed Zidan

Egyptian

Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian

Which club and international teams and sponsored by Puma?

Any design sporting a famous big cat is almost always embraced by supporters of any given club or nation, with Puma having forged a reputation that allows them to sit comfortably among market leaders in the sportswear business.

Their offerings have been donned by title-winning outfits on domestic and international stages, with the current holders of a prestigious Africa Cup of Nations crown and the reigning European champions currently tied to the brand.

Clubs sponsored by Puma

Club

League

Manchester City

Premier League

Marseille

Ligue 1

Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga

AC Milan

Serie A

PSV

Eredivisie

Valencia

La Liga

Fenerbahce

Super Lig

Shakhtar Donetsk

UPL

Independiente

Primera Division

Palmeiras

Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A

National teams sponsored by Puma

National team

Federation

Egypt

CAF

Ghana

CAF

Ivory Coast

CAF

Senegal

CAF

Morocco

CAF

Italy

UEFA

Switzerland

UEFA

Serbia

UEFA

Czech Republic

UEFA

Uruguay

CONMEBOL

What else do Puma sponsor?

It is not just boots and kits that Puma are involved with as their reach in football circles stretches far and wide.

They are the official supplier of match balls for the English Football League and La Liga in Spain.

Deals have also been struck with prominent figures that operate off the pitch, with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola – who has previously delivered trophy triumphs at Barcelona and Bayern Munich - forming part of the Puma talent stable.