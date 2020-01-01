Which footballers and football clubs have TikTok? List of best player accounts

The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Ramos and Christian Pulisic have added to their social media following on the video-sharing app

Move over Twitter, rest in peace Vine, there's a new king of the social media world.

In 2020, anybody who is anybody is on TikTok - the video-sharing app known for its collaborative videos, dance crazes and non-stop supply of memes.

Wherever a social media craze goes, footballers soon follow, and TikTok is no different.

Plenty have shown their creative side, particularly during lockdown in recent months.

Check out the list below for the best TikToks football has to offer - and make sure to follow Goal (@goalglobal) first of all!

Which football players are on TikTok?

Alphonso Davies (@alphonsodavies) - Without doubt the king of 'Football TikTok', the and Canada left-back doesn't hold back with his infectious sense of humour, turning out hit after hit and still finding time to emerge as one of the world's best young players.

Robert Lewandowski (@_rl9) - Davies' Bayern team-mate Lewandowski has already surpassed him for followers and likes, with his videos showing an unexpected playful side to one of Europe's deadliest strikers.

Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos) - Prepare for a version of the Real Madrid captain you never expected, and perhaps never wanted to see.

Mario Gotze (@mariogotze) - What was better: Gotze's World Cup final winner, or his #OhNaNa dance effort? You decide.

James Rodriguez (@jamesdrodriguez) - The Real Madrid midfielder's account is worth a follow for his incredibly cute baby alone.

Renato Sanches (@renatosanches18) - Now playing with , the midfielder seems to be keeping himself entertained.

Which football clubs are on TikTok?