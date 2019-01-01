Which Carabao Cup third round matches are on UK & US TV & live streamed this week?

Goal has rounded up all the Carabao Cup games that are being shown live on television and available to stream in both the US & UK this week

Premier League clubs are now back in action in the , with facing off against , MK Dons given the large task of hosting and defending champions setting up an away meeting at .

Pep Guardiola's side defeated in a penalty shootout in last season's final at Wembley, and will now be looking to win the tournament for a seventh time.

With the Carabao Cup third round kicking off this week, Goal has all you need to know about which games are being shown on television, available to stream and more.

Read our full guide to the Carabao Cup here.

Carabao Cup on television and livestream in UK

This week, there are only two Carabao Cup matches being shown on live television in the UK.

Sky Sports are broadcasting two games this week, with Portsmouth welcoming on September 24 and League One side MK Dons taking on winners Liverpool on September 25.

The matches will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and streamed on Sky GO Extra.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, vs , Colchester United vs and Preston North End vs Manchester City will not be shown live on TV or livestreamed anywhere in the UK.

Date Time (BST) Match TV/ Stream Sep 24 7:45pm Portsmouth vs Southampton Sky Sports/ Sky GO Extra Sep 25 7:45pm MK Dons vs Liverpool Sky Sports/ Sky GO Extra

Carabao Cup on television and livestream in US

In the United States, there are six Carabao Cup games in total being televised and streamed on ESPN+.

Article continues below

On September 24, Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Colchester United vs Tottenham, Preston North End vs Man City and Portsmouth vs Southampton will all be available to watch and stream on ESPN+.

Chelsea vs Grimsby Town, MK Dons vs Liverpool and vs Rochdale will then be shown the next day on September 25.