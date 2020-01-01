Where will Modiba fit in at Mamelodi Sundowns?

The 25-year-old couldn't make a move to Chloorkop in January but his new employers didn't give up on him even when they were told he wasn't for sale

have finally secured the services of Aubrey Modiba from SuperSport United.

This after months of trying to pursue their crosstown rivals to sell to them one of their star players in an effort to dominate both domestically and continentally.

The Brazilians have already made several high-profile signings but Modiba's arrival is seen as a major coup because he's versatile and has shown so much potential in becoming a big-name player.

While he did brilliantly during his four-year stay with Matsatsantsa, Modiba now has a great chance and exposure to even go abroad.

But at the end of the day, it's not about Sundowns will be giving for Modiba, it's about what the player can offer the club in order to catch the eye of overseas coaches and scouts while also adding more trophies to his cabinet.

Now, where will Modiba fit in at Sundowns given the competition he's going to face?

4-4-2

Modiba's versatility may be an advantage and a disadvantage at the same because of the depth the Brazilians have.

But in a 4-4-2 formation, the 25-year-old would fit in either as a left-back or a left-winger.

It is unclear how Sundowns will use Modiba now that the man who wanted him, Pitso Mosimane, has left the club for .

However, the player is comfortable both as a defender and an attacker on the left flank, and this why Sundowns wanted him in the first place.

With Tebogo Langerman losing a bit of pace on the left-hand side, Modiba is seen as his successor - and the advantage is that he will be competing with someone who understands the culture of the club.

4-2-3-1

This formation would suit Modiba perfectly because he will have the freedom to take on defenders and be the supplier to the strikers.

Putting him on the left-hand side of the midfield would mean the man behind him - either Langerman or Lyle Lakay - would have to sit back do little attacking and therefore giving Modiba enough room to dazzle opposition defenders.

This would also mean Modiba won't have to drift back that much to assist in defence as his role would be different.

From this left-wing position, the international would be expected to keep the opponents busy and this would save him a lot of energy unlike when he's compelled to run up and down.

4-2-2-2

In a more advanced left-wing role, Modiba would get to be closer to the opposition goal and place himself in a better position to score.

He has goals in him, and that was evident while he was at SuperSport United, and it was for this reason the technical team pushed him high up the field when he was a defender - they could see the potential Modiba had.

For a player who played almost four years as a defender to score 19 goals and provide 24 assists, means he's special and should be given the platform to blossom.

This position has been mastered by Themba Zwane, and Modiba would have to come up with something different in order for the technical team to make him permanent in that role.