Where was Petersen to save Kaizer Chiefs' blushes? Ntseki contradicts initial club's explanation

Molefi Ntseki says Brandon Petersen was being rested against SuperSport United, contradicting what Kaizer Chiefs media team had communicated.

Petersen has been Chiefs main man in goal

Khune replaced him on Wednesday

Ntseki contradicts club's statement

WHAT HAPPENED: Khune was named in Chiefs' starting XI for the first time this season, taking over from the absent Petersen.

The veteran custodian conceded a second-minute goal from former Orlando Pirates striker Terrence Dzvukamanja. It ended 1-0 in favour of SuperSport, something the fans did not take lightly.

The club indicated Petersen had been bereaved and was excused by the club to go and condole with the family and relatives.

However, Ntseki had a different explanation to as why Petersen was not in the squad to play the Swanky Boys on Wednesday night.

WHAT HE SAID: "No, we are doing more of a rotation because I think the goalkeeping department has done very well and all the goalkeepers are in good shape, and we felt that we needed to give [Khune] a run with Bruce [Bvuma] on the bench," Ntseki told the media.

"Going forward we will always give our goalkeepers a chance to play because I think [Khune] had a good game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have not won any of their last six matches that Khune has started in a stretch running back to the 2022/23 season across all competitions.

TELL ME MORE: Wednesday's loss means Amakhosi have now collected eight points from the seven Premier Soccer League matches played across all competitions.

They are placed eighth on the table, 13 points from leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who defeated Orlando Pirates by a solitary goal at the Orlando Stadium.

WHAT NEXT: The fans are hopeful Sibongiseni Mthethwa's arrival will strengthen the team and make them deliver a positive outcome consistently.