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Eredivisie - Game Week 12 8 Nov 2026 - 06:15 Abe Lenstra Stadion

sc Heerenveen v Feyenoord: TV channel and live streams

sc Heerenveen v Feyenoord is available live on Canal+ and ESPN (Watch ESPN / ESPN Extra). Use the links below to go straight to the relevant service.

Team news & squads

With no reported injuries or suspensions, Robin Veldman has a full sc Heerenveen squad available. His expected line-up is Klaverboer, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis, Braude, Trenskow, Linday, Meerveld, Courtens, Smans and Vente.

Feyenoord have seven players out injured: Jordan Bos, Gijs Smal, Thomas Beelen, Tijme Wessels, Jakub Moder, Jivayno Zinhagel and Jerry St. Juste. Van Bronckhorst is expected to start Ernst, Marmol, Read, Watanabe, Lopez, Zechiël, Steijn, Vanhoutte, Hadj Moussa, Ferri and Valente. The club have no listed suspensions.

Recent form

Four wins and one defeat in their last five matches in all competitions have put sc Heerenveen in excellent form. Most recently, they beat NEC 1-0 at home in the Eredivisie. Before that, Heerenveen beat Excelsior Maassluis (0-2) in the KNVB Cup, ADO Den Haag (2-3 away) and Excelsior Rotterdam (4-0). Their only slip-up was a 2-0 home defeat to PSV. Across those five games, they scored ten goals and conceded five.

In their last five matches, Feyenoord have won one, drawn two and lost two. A 0-3 Champions League defeat to Inter Milan was their most recent result. Before that, Feyenoord drew with Fortuna Sittard (1-1) and PSV (1-1), lost to Real Betis (1-0) in Europe and beat Telstar in Heerenveen (3-4 away). They scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-head meetings

The clubs last met in the Eredivisie on 11 January 2026, drawing 2-2 in Heerenveen. Before that, sc Heerenveen surprised Feyenoord with a 2-3 KNVB Cup win in December 2025, having lost 1-0 at De Kuip in September 2025. Each side has won two of the last five meetings, with one draw.

Standings

Top of the Eredivisie, Feyenoord face an sc Heerenveen side in seventh place.