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Serie A
team-logoAtalanta
New Balance Arena
team-logoParma Calcio 1913
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Where to watch Atalanta v Parma: streaming, TV channels, date, kick-off time and line-ups

Atalanta vs Parma Calcio 1913
Serie A
Atalanta
Parma Calcio 1913

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and Parma Calcio 1913, with kick-off time and team news

Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or while travelling somewhere with geographical restrictions? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

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crest
Serie A - Game Week 10
New Balance Arena

Only DAZN will show Atalanta-Parma. It is not one of this week's three co-exclusive matches, which are also available on Sky Sport and via NOW. For a limited time, the annual DAZN Full plan, paid in 12 monthly instalments, is available for €29.99 a month. Fans who want to follow every Atalanta or Parma Serie A match can also choose DAZN MyClubPass, a plan dedicated to a single team.

To watch the live broadcast on DAZN, you'll need a subscription. You can access the match on a smart TV, smartphone, tablet or computer.

Maurizio Sarri's Atalanta host Alberto Gilardino's Parma at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo as the tenth round of Serie A concludes with Monday's late evening fixture.

Atalanta have eleven points from nine games, short of their ambitions for the season. Consecutive draws, 4-4 at home to Frosinone and 2-2 away to Fiorentina in Florence, have left them twelfth in the table. Their defence keeps conceding too much.

With his injury list growing, Sarri must also do without Gianluca Scamacca and Raoul Bellanova, who have recently joined the long-term absentees. The attacking burden again falls on Nikola Krstovic. The Montenegrin has climbed the pecking order in recent weeks to become Atalanta's main focal point.

Parma are struggling too. They arrive in Bergamo eighteenth in the table and have yet to win since Gilardino replaced the sacked Cuesta. A 0-0 draw against Udinese last time out ended a run of three consecutive defeats.

Both sides need the three points this evening. Atalanta want to end their inconsistent run and move closer to the European places, while Parma need a win to pull away from the relegation zone.

TV and streaming details follow.

Team news

Atalanta vs Parma Calcio 1913 lineups

4-2-3-1
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
Formation
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
3-5-2
M. CarnesecchiM. Carnesecchiteam-logoR. ObricD. ZappacostaD. ZappacostaL. BernasconiL. BernasconiG. ScalviniG. ScalviniEdersonEdersonN. ZalewskiN. ZalewskiC. De KetelaereC. De KetelaereJ. RoweJ. RoweM. PasalicM. PasalicN. KrstovicN. KrstovicG. DaffaraG. DaffaraM. TroiloM. TroiloE. Del PratoE. Del PratoD. DrobnicD. DrobnicV. SierroV. SierroM. KeitaM. KeitaS. BritschgiS. BritschgiE. ValeriE. ValeriG. FabbianG. Fabbianteam-logoS. LontaniE. ToureE. Toure
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
4-2-3-1
Atalanta

Starting XI

Parma Calcio 1913

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Sarri
  • A. Gilardino

Sarri is without Isak Hien, Odilon Kossounou, Thomas Pompei, Sead Kolasinac, Franck Kessie, Giacomo Raspadori, Thomas Kristensen, Gianluca Scamacca, Raoul Bellanova and Gianluca Gaetano. Atalanta's likely starting XI has Carnesecchi in goal, Zappacosta, Scalvini, Obric and Bernasconi in defence, Ederson and Pasalic in midfield, and Elmas, De Ketelaere and Zalewski behind Krstovic.

Gilardino has no unavailable or suspended players in the Parma squad. His likely starting XI has Daffara in goal, Diego Carlos, Troilo and Del Prato in defence, Britschgi, Bernabe, Sierro, Keita and Valeri in midfield, and Lontani and Romero in attack.

Atalanta

Injuries and Suspensions

Parma Calcio 1913

No sidelined players

Recent form

ATA

ATA - Form

PAF
W3-1
MIL
L3-2
AJX
L2-0
FRC
D4-4
FIO
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
PAR

PAR - Form

GEN
W2-1
INT
L3-0
TOR
L0-3
LAZ
L2-1
UDI
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Across their last five matches in all competitions, Atalanta have one win, two draws and two defeats. They beat Pafos FC 3-1 in the Conference League, then lost 3-2 to AC Milan in Serie A and 2-0 to Ajax in Europe. Their two most recent results, the 4-4 draw against Frosinone and the 2-2 draw in Florence, underline the contrast: twelve goals scored and twelve conceded in their last five.

Parma have one win, one draw and three defeats in their last five league matches. After beating Genoa 2-1, they lost to Inter (3-0), Torino (3-0) and Lazio (2-1), then drew 0-0 with Udinese in the last round. They have scored five goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-head record

Head to Head

AtalantaDrawParma Calcio 1913
2
1
2
Serie A
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
4
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
0
FT
Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
1
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
1
FT
Serie A
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
2
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
3
FT
Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
1
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
3
FT
Club Friendlies
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
4
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
1
FT
11Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Atalanta won the sides' last meeting 4-0 at home in Serie A in January 2026. Their last five competitive meetings have brought three Atalanta wins, one Parma win and one draw. Parma won 2-3 in Bergamo in May 2025, while Atalanta won 1-3 away from home in November 2024.

League table

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
10910248+1628
W
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
108112613+1325
L
W
W
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
107302810+1824
W
W
D
W
D
4
ComoComoCOM
10721188+1023
W
W
W
W
D
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
106312112+921
W
L
W
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
106222414+1020
W
W
D
W
L
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
105231310+317
W
L
W
L
D
8
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
104241713+414
L
W
D
L
W
9
BolognaBolognaBOL
104241413+114
W
W
W
L
W
10
TorinoTorinoTOR
104151416-213
L
L
W
W
W
11
GenoaGenoaGEN
104151014-413
W
W
W
L
W
12
CagliariCagliariCGL
10415915-613
L
L
L
L
D
13
AtalantaAtalantaATA
103251620-411
L
D
D
L
W
14
LecceLecceLEC
103071121-109
L
L
L
W
L
15
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
10226815-78
W
D
L
L
L
16
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
102261523-88
W
D
L
L
L
17
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
102261626-108
L
L
L
L
D
18
MonzaMonzaMON
102171724-77
L
L
L
W
L
19
UdineseUdineseUDI
101271123-125
L
D
L
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
10109620-143
L
L
L
W
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Twelfth-placed Atalanta sit above Parma, who are eighteenth in the Serie A table.

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