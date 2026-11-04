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Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 San Siro

Sky Sport will broadcast AC Milan v Ferencvaros live, with NOW streaming the match. Here's how to follow it.

Back at San Siro, AC Milan face Ferencvaros in the Europa League group stage. Milan are looking for consistency after an intense week on the domestic front.

Victory in the Derby della Madonnina against Inter restored Ruben Amorim's confidence and lifted spirits. Milan won 3-1, with Diego Moreira scoring one goal and providing two assists in a performance of great intensity that revived the club's ambitions.

That win followed a heavy 4-2 home defeat by Bologna. Amorim has already warned the fans that difficult moments will return and the team have yet to find the right consistency.

Ferencvaros arrive in Milan in good form in the Hungarian league, with three wins in their last four First Division matches. They have shown they can compete in the Europa League too, beating Viktoria Plzen and Torreense in their last two European outings.

AC Milan sit 24th in the Europa League standings, while Ferencvaros are fourth. Whatever their respective strengths, both sides have plenty at stake in the race to qualify.

Details on how to watch the match live on TV and via streaming are below.

Team news

Ruben Amorim has not yet announced AC Milan's official line-up or list of unavailable players. We will update the information as soon as it becomes available ahead of kick-off.

Ferencvaros manager Balazs Borbely has also not announced any unavailable or suspended players. We will add any squad updates in the coming hours.

Form

AC Milan have won three and lost two of their last five matches across Serie A and the Europa League. Their most recent outing was the 3-1 derby win over Inter, preceded by a 4-2 home defeat by Bologna. Milan have scored 11 goals and conceded 10 in that period, a record that reflects their inconsistent form. They also won 2-0 away to Udinese in the league.

Ferencvaros have taken four positive results from their last five games. They beat Paksi SE 2-0 in their most recent league match and won 4-1 against Torreense in the Europa League. Across those five matches, they have scored 14 goals and conceded three, with their only draw coming against Kisvarda.

Previous meetings

No data is available on previous meetings between AC Milan and Ferencvaros. We will add further information when it becomes available.

Standings

In the overall Europa League standings, AC Milan are 24th and Ferencvaros are fourth.