Where to now for Khune, have Kaizer Chiefs treated Bvuma unfairly?

Next season Amakhosi will have four goalkeepers to choose from because of the newly-signed Brandon Petersen

There seems to be mixed messages coming out of the Kaizer Chiefs camp as to who the undisputed number one at the club is.

It's not always a bad thing not to have a clear number one goalkeeper; it can help to keep players on their toes and to work extra hard at training.

On the other hand, no team wants a nervy goalkeeper lacking in confidence who is unsure of his place in the team from week to week.

And that's pretty much what transpired last season - long-serving Itumeleng Khune made a series of terrible blunders and probably endured his worst ever season for the club.





Nigerian international Daniel Akpeyi has blown hot and cold throughout his stay at Naturena and that was again the case last season.

And while it was Akpeyi and Khune who enjoyed the bulk of the game-time in the 2020/ 21 campaign, the younger, waiting-in-the-wings Bruce Bvuma got in quite a few matches at the end of the season and played very well. He was also called up to the Bafana Bafana side and things were looking pretty rosy for the 26-year-old.

But not for too long. After a brilliant Man-of-the-Match display in the semi-final second leg against Wydad Casablanca, and an excellent display in the first leg as well, Bvuma would have expected to play in the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly.

Instead he was left on the bench as Akpeyi was chosen.





It was a surprising move from the Chiefs technical team which again leaves it unclear as to which goalkeeper is the number one. Bvuma, who waited so patiently for his chance to come, will now have to show some real character to pick himself up and go again.

To then see the club signing another keeper in Brandon Petersen, may have stung Bvuma again. Petersen is a decent enough keeper but has never really taken his career to the next level, and it's debatable if he brings anything which Bvuma does not have.





And then there's Khune, now seemingly the number three or, following Petersen's arrival, number four on the list.

The uncertainty in the goalkeeping department, and Khune's possible demotion to the stands on match days, rather than even making the bench, may not go down well with the fans.

The former undisputed Bafana Bafana custodian does after all remain hugely popular with Chiefs supporters - he's currently the second most voted player for this Sunday's Carling Black Label Cup match against Orlando Pirates - with just under 190 000 votes, Khune is about 5000 votes behind Samir Nurkovic. To put that into perspective, the next most popular player (from both Chiefs and Pirates) is Richard Ofori, with just over 100 000 votes.

It’s certainly going to be an interesting season ahead as the four goalkeepers, all with credentials to be number one, battle it out. And Sunday's game against Bucs could be a big one for Khune if he wants snatch back the top dog position and make an early statement of intent; a strong performance against old foes could do just that.