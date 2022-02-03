Where to now for Kaizer Chiefs after Baxter's sobering admission?

The harsh reality for Kaizer Chiefs and their fans is that the club has fallen behind Mamelodi Sundowns over the past seven or eight years.

It's now seven years since Chiefs last won silverware and in that period, Sundowns have claimed five league titles, the Caf Champions League, the Caf Super Cup, the Nedbank Cup, the Telkom Knockout and the MTN8.

Admission the first step

“So if we’re interested in a player they’re interested in, pretty much, the chances are that he’s going there (Sundowns)," Baxter said.

“So in that respect, I don’t think it’s a lack of ambition but realism hitting home.”

With many issues in life, the admission of a problem is the first step to solving it, and that's pretty much what Baxter has done, when commenting this week about Amakhosi's inability to match Downs.

Don't panic, keep the coach

Motsepe's early days were not trophy-filled, and there was a period when the club was regularly hiring and firing coaches, spending loads on players, but not winning much.

It was only after Pitso Mosimane arrived in 2012, that Sundowns were set on a path of domination. But with that said, Mosimane actually struggled in his first season and at one point was nearly hounded out by the fans.

But Motsepe remained trustful of his coach, gave him the time, stability and resources to build something great, and that's what Mosimane did.

That is perhaps a lesson Chiefs can take, because in all honesty, they are not going to get a coach much better than Baxter, someone who knows what the PSL is all about, and who has won trophies both at Chiefs in his previous spell, and at SuperSport United.

If Amakhosi continue to change their coach and continue to buy and sell players, they may find themselves spending a lot of unnecessary money, and effectively going around in circles chasing their own tails, rather like Manchester United have done in recent years.

What they need to remember is that they are not miles away from Sundowns, and so they don't need to panic. It was after all just two years ago when they were a whisker away from winning the domestic league title. And it was just last year that the Glamour Boys went all the way to the final of the Caf Champions League.

What they need to do for now is consolidate what they have, because they do have a decent enough squad to build on that and to form a united front.

They also need to continue to develop their own players; the likes of Njabulo Blom and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo for example, and when they do dip into the market, it needs to count.

Rather spend big on one player who can really make a difference, than buy three or four players at budget prices, as they have sometimes done in recent times.

It's also crucial that Amakhosi examine their scouting network, put more resources into that, and box clever - find ways to uncover budding talent before other clubs come sniffing.

A player like Victor Letsoalo for example - could Chiefs not have spotted his potential two or three years back before he became hot property?

Last but not least, the fans can help greatly by supporting their team and not being so quick to criticise. A couple of bad results and inevitably the calls come in for the coach to be sacked while the players get insulted on social media. The supporters need to show more of a united front, to help build their team up rather than knock it down.