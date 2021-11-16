Where to now for Broos at Bafana Bafana?

In just a matter of a few months, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has restored some lost pride, and hope, to the South African national football team.

Despite earning 13 points (equal to Ghana both on points and goal difference), Bafana lost out by virtue of having scored one less goal.

Having come so close, it will be tough on the players. But not many South Africans in the football fraternity would have expected Bafana to push the Black Stars so hard. Even more so when Broos came in and swept the old guard clean and ushered in a brand new team.

Development the key

Broos has shown that the youngsters can get results and that they can perform at the highest levels. Part of that comes down to the enthusiasm, energy and fearlessness of youth, and the environment which the head coach creates for these factors to flourish.

But still, considering that Broos basically plucked a random bunch of young, unheralded players to represent the senior national team, it was remarkable how well they did.

Going forward though, to ensure we do even better, there should be a more structured approach. For example, Broos and his technical team should work more closely with PSL clubs in order to earmark and properly develop the next batch of youngsters.

National centres of football excellence are another avenue which could be improved upon. A streamlined, well-run organization, with satellite centres in each province, should reap rewards, much like the old Transnet School of Excellence did.

For the past decade, the Bafana Bafana setup has largely operated in an ad-hoc manner. Now is the time for a thoughtful, comprehensive plan, and considering the amount of Bafana coaches who have come and gone over the past decade, Broos appears a good bet to carry the team forward.

Broos does after all have a five-year contract in place, and if he can help implement a future blueprint and pathway for the successful transition of youth development through to the senior national team, then he would have left a real legacy. He does seem to have the personality, and to command the kind of respect and discipline, needed for the job of national team coach.

Don’t write off the senior citizens

For all the energy and optimism the youngsters bring, Broos should perhaps consider being a little more flexible going forward. The bulk of future Bafana squads should indeed be made up of players in the 22 to 28-year-old age range.

Article continues below

But experience can be invaluable too; without sacrificing his principles too much, there are some older Bafana players still with a lot to offer and Broos should not be adverse to this.

With the right systems in place and with the right blend of youth and experience, it would surely only be a matter of time before South Africa starts to qualify for the big tournaments again, because the talent it surely there, it's a case of best managing the football resources this country enjoys in good measure.