Where now for Tau? Should Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns make a move?

The former Masandawana player was on Tuesday reported to have parted ways with the Egyptian giants after a tough spell in north Africa

Reports that Percy Tau has been released by Al Ahly will have fans of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns hoping that their team makes a move for the Bafana Bafana international.

Tau's time with Ahly was blighted by injury, and once coach Pitso Mosimane left the team back in June, the writing seemed on the wall for Tau as well.

In total he featured in 20 league matches and 11 Caf Champions League fixtures for Ahly, making just six starts and scoring eight goals.

It's not the worst of records, and recently turned 28, Tau still has a great deal to offer.

Overseas or PSL?

The question he faces if his time in Egypt has indeed ended, is whether to return home to South Africa following his spells in Belgium, England and Egypt, or whether to remain abroad.

In the PSL, not many could afford his salary, apart from Sundowns, Chiefs, Pirates and perhaps AmaZulu and Cape Town City.

Playing regularly in the PSL could help Tau regain his confidence and goal-scoring form, which would be great news for Bafana Bafana as well.





Whether his former club Downs need him is another question, as they are well-stocked in the attacking department.

Tau's increasingly regular injury problems are another issue which could scare off a local PSL club paying big money.

Perhaps a move back to Europe - somewhere like France, Italy, Netherlands or Spain, could be an option, though again, Tau’s recent CV is not great.

Now in his prime years, the talents of a player seen by many as South Africa's best of a generation, surely deserve another shot on the global stage.

But then again, it's been a tough couple of years for the former Witbank Spurs man after his stay in the Premier League with Brighton was ended, before enduring a frustrating spell in north Africa, and he may well welcome a move back home.

It wouldn't hurt for the likes of Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns to make inquiries - this is a situation which could go a lot of ways and if the player is tempted with the right offer, anything seems possible.