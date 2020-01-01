Where might Mamelodi Sundowns lose ground in the PSL title race?

The Brazilians again shot themselves in the foot in Friday's 2-2 draw at Maritzburg United, and have they left themselves with too much to do?

Another day, more points dropped! are making things easy for in the title race.

The Brazilians shot themselves in the foot yet again as they drew 2-2 against on Friday night, bringing their number of draws to three since the return of competitive football.

After drawing 0-0 with , Sundowns could only pick up a point against before losing to .

More teams

This continues to make things very tricky for them in the title race; Sundowns have collected just three points out of a possible 12, a miserable return by their standards.

With Amakhosi losing to Bloemfontein this week, Sundowns needed maximum points to heap pressure on their opponents and boost their chances of winning their third successive league title.

However, the draw against Maritzburg United threatens to derail them as they are now five points behind their title rivals with just five league games to go.

Before the restart of the season, Sundowns were within touching distance of Chiefs, and the majority of their fans were not panicking as they believed two wins would be enough for them to overtake the Soweto giants.

However, those wins are yet to come, and Chiefs have another chance to stretch their lead at the top of the log when they face Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.

As things stand, the PSL title appears to be Amakhosi's to lose due to their rivals' inability to pick up a victory.

Not only do Sundowns boast the best squad in the league compared to Chiefs, but they have an experienced coach who knows how to win the league in Pitso Mosimane.

He's delivered four league titles since his arrival in 2012, but their current form isn't impressive and doesn't match the quality Mosimane has at his disposal - and that could cost them the title.

Mosimane appears to have tried all the combinations he could think of as well as rotating the squad as much as possible, but nothing seems to be working.

In particular, there are two areas he needs to fix in order to give Downs a chance of overhauling their opponents.

Leaky Defence

The secret to winning the league lies in defence, and Sundowns are not getting it right this season.

They have scored almost as many as they conceded this term, and their striking department cannot be blamed for the recent results as they have played their part by scoring enough to win matches.

Their defence has let Sundowns down big time this season, and the proof is in the matches they have played thus far - scoring and conceding eight goals in five games across all competitions.

Scoring 35 league goals cannot be considered too bad, but conceding 21 goals in 25 matches while chasing a free-scoring Chiefs team that has been on top of the log since August 2019 isn't acceptable.

In terms of the goal difference, Sundowns are eight goals behind Chiefs and their failure to defend as a unit is a reason for falling behind, and this is where they might lose ground in the PSL title race in the remaining five league matches.

Nedbank Cup final a distraction?

The fact that Sundowns are already in the Nedbank Cup final could well be playing in the minds of Pitso Mosimane's charges already.

After their loss to Cape Town City, Mosimane acknowledged the league might have gone but vowed to fight until the end.

However, the display on the field says otherwise, and this could mean the players have already given up and are now just focusing on clinching the Nedbank Cup.

Article continues below

They will not play the final until after their last league match in September, and their current form suggests they might lose further ground in the PSL title race before then.

This latest setback could further hamper their chances of winning the league - and it's now up to Mosimane to get his players psyched up again.

The five-point gap isn't that much and it's up to Sundowns to make it work by winning their games without paying attention to what Chiefs are doing, especially because they are still going to face them before the end of the season.