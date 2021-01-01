PSL

Where's 'Komphela is curse and can't win trophy' brigade now?' - Twitter reacts to Mamelodi Sundowns win

Austin Ditlhobolo
@A_B_Ditlhobolo on Twitter
Comments (0)
Steve Komphela, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2020
Backpagepix
The former Kaizer Chiefs mentor could soon be lifting the league title with Masandawana where is serving as the senior coach

Mamelodi Sundowns boosted their ambitions of winning this season's PSL title after defeating TS Galaxy 1-0 on Sunday and it was also their third successive victory in the competition. 

Peter Shalulile scored the only goal of the game in the first half for Masandawana, who have taken a giant step towards becoming the first club to win four consecutive PSL titles. 

The Tshwane giants are sitting pretty at the top of the league standings - seven points clear of second-placed AmaZulu FC - and they will clinch the championship if they win their next two matches.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Some fans took to social media to state that Sundowns have already clinched the trophy with the Tshwane giants set to take on SuperSport United and Swallows FC in their upcoming league games. 

Here is how Twitter reacted to Sundowns' narrow win over Galaxy: 

Close