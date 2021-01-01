Where's 'Komphela is curse and can't win trophy' brigade now?' - Twitter reacts to Mamelodi Sundowns win

The former Kaizer Chiefs mentor could soon be lifting the league title with Masandawana where is serving as the senior coach

Mamelodi Sundowns boosted their ambitions of winning this season's PSL title after defeating TS Galaxy 1-0 on Sunday and it was also their third successive victory in the competition.

Peter Shalulile scored the only goal of the game in the first half for Masandawana, who have taken a giant step towards becoming the first club to win four consecutive PSL titles.

The Tshwane giants are sitting pretty at the top of the league standings - seven points clear of second-placed AmaZulu FC - and they will clinch the championship if they win their next two matches.

Article continues below

Some fans took to social media to state that Sundowns have already clinched the trophy with the Tshwane giants set to take on SuperSport United and Swallows FC in their upcoming league games.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Sundowns' narrow win over Galaxy:

Where are "Steve Komphela is a curse and can't win a trophy" brigade now? pic.twitter.com/0Zs4iaBh93 — Super__SoLo 💪 (@Sundowns_SoLo8) May 9, 2021

We are Mamelodi Sundowns, we are dominating South African football..... pic.twitter.com/LxaiNLBHZO — Mothomatepetepe (@Mothomatepetepe) May 9, 2021

You won't win a 🏆 when Teko Modise is playing for your team



You wont win a 🏆 when Steve Komphela is in your team



Sundowns hold My Beer and show them😊😊😊😊🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾. — Sicelo Disco Mkhwanazi (@Nichola14808170) May 9, 2021

Some are against Rulani Mokwena

Some are against Steve Komphela

All those people who are against them are from the big teams in South Africa.



You gotta salute this small team called Sundowns . Ngiyanivuma Mina — Sicelo Disco Mkhwanazi (@Nichola14808170) May 9, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns just did a huge favour for us there by beating TS Galaxy.

Now watch Hunt play abo Parker and Manyama again. pic.twitter.com/9MGvQae9MZ — 𝐍 𝐉 𝐀 𝐁 𝐔 𝐋 𝐎 (@iGraduatex2) May 9, 2021

Final score, TS Galaxy 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 1 and the Brazilians goal was scored by that man again. — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 9, 2021

Doubters will be turned into Believers. League medals will definetely look good on 2 brothers of 3 👆 @komphelasteve#Sundowns #DSTVPrem pic.twitter.com/K8OqWAnTJb — Malume Grand ♠️ (@Malume_Grand) May 9, 2021

SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦

Legendary Zambian goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene kept a clean sheet after 90 minutes of football for the Mamelodi Sundowns side that posted a narrow 1-0 win in their DSTV Premiership encounter against TS Galaxy.



Nice one Kapalayi, keep it up. 😊❤🙌🌟🤗🇿🇲🙏 pic.twitter.com/MloD1FktYY — ChipolopoloDieHards (@chipolopolodh) May 9, 2021

"What I had to grasp is that at Sundowns fans demand that football be played the right way anf we accepted the challenge"

What about Chiefs fans kanti?👀👀 — sibonelo sithole (@sibonelosithole) May 9, 2021

One thing I had to grasp very fast at @Masandawana and sincerely loved and appreciated is that their supporters yearn and demand that football be played the right way. That’s not easy but we accepted the challenge. https://t.co/kYdx618ya2 — Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) May 9, 2021

Sundowns etirela boithatelo in this league 😭😭😭 — Naledi🌺🇿🇦 (@Naledi__Aphane) May 9, 2021

You're doing a great job there. I noticed in 78 minutes of the game Sundowns were pressing up the field like its first 10 minutes of the game. https://t.co/c2u9vmcwH6 — Ntokozo Myeni (@maestro_coach) May 9, 2021

Hehehe game in hand are not points 🤣where is that Gang ngempela... #Sundowns — Zakhele (@JeleJele89) May 9, 2021

OFFICIALLY 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

ORLANDO PIRATES IS OFFICIALLY OUT OF THE TITLE RACE AND THEY WILL FINISH BELOW MAMELODI SUNDOWNS pic.twitter.com/PvZRlqw3YO — THE 3 African Brothers (@GreatMaestrojoy) May 9, 2021

At Mamelodi Sundowns we break bad luck with league titles. Which kinda makes sense why we didn't win the Nedbank Cup 🤔 — LeKoKo (@UncappedGuluva) May 9, 2021

Mudau raised up his hand today and for the 1st time he played full 90 minutes for sundowns. Well done to him — THE 3 African Brothers (@GreatMaestrojoy) May 9, 2021

Mercedes...

Sundowns..

Bayern..



One word for them? DOMINATION! — Sinethemba Mbatha (@SnezzyMbatha) May 9, 2021

They are hurt by sundowns coaches they even discussing who's the coach n assistant thina asikho lapho all we care about is back to back to back to back league champions — Strata ke Office #SKO (@gevaarlik21) May 9, 2021

CongraCongratulations my Sundowns. I'm very proud of my Team. 👏🏼👏🏼❤💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/AvhScBg1jh — Lady G (@LadyG43269956) May 9, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns must just take their trophy, celebrate and keep it moving siqale kabhusha 🌚 — Sandy K (@SKunene07) May 9, 2021

After Mamelodi Sundowns beating TS Galaxy...



The title race is officially over for me



Big ups to AmaZulu for making it interesting in the recent weeks



Next season is going to get NASTY 🔥#DStvPrem #DStvPremiership #SSDiski #Sundowns #DownsLive #TheRockets #PTFWS pic.twitter.com/e7q4GX4VNe — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) May 9, 2021

FOUR GAMES TO GO ⌛



57 - Sundowns

56

55

54

53

52

51

50 - AmaZulu

49

48

47

46

45

44

43 - Arrows

42 - Pirates*

41

40 - Swallows*

39

38 - SSU

37

36 - CTC

35

34

33

32 - Galaxy

31

30

29 - Chiefs/Baroka

28

27 - Celtic

26

25 - Stellies/Maritzburg*/TTM

24 - Chippa — Lass (@Calvin_Las) May 9, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs was never given a chance to win the league this season for whatever reason however the biggest losers are Orlando Pirates who were deemed the only team that can match Sundowns pound to pound by pundits — siyabonga (@SiyaDPhakathi) May 9, 2021

Mathematically mamelodi sundowns only need six points to win the league pic.twitter.com/UVWHjmg466 — kabelo godfather loliwe (@Kabelololiwe13) May 9, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns could win the league on the 26th if AmaZulu lose on Tuesday, and Mamelodi Sundowns win against Supersport United. pic.twitter.com/ZCLx6Yc1gO — PSL DISKI (@psldiski_) May 9, 2021

It was guaranteed given the status of the league and being at Sundowns. He is gonna quote scriptures for obvious reasons. https://t.co/L4bBMs9KFc — Sweet_T (@Tsietsi_Mohale) May 9, 2021

All of those new Sundowns players are on a verge to win the league amazing hey. — ♤God's favorite♤ (@AbutiDese) May 9, 2021

Two more wins guarantees the league to Sundowns! 👆👆👆 — Sicelo Khumalo (@Sicelokhumaloh) May 9, 2021

When they kept telling me that game in hands are not points 😏 Guys Sundowns will never ever bottle up the league. Our players will never vomit the league 🤣🤣🤣🤣👆💛



#2020/2021DstvPremiershipChampions🏆#EleventhTittle#4YearsInaRow



Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/kZInSpKJ8i — Obakeng LeuSandawana (@Obakeng_Ona) May 9, 2021

Rushine De Reuck is about to win the #DStvPrem league with Mamelodi Sundowns FC in a half season... 🤭 — Super__SoLo 💪 (@Sundowns_SoLo8) May 9, 2021