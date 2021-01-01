Where's 'Komphela is curse and can't win trophy' brigade now?' - Twitter reacts to Mamelodi Sundowns win
Mamelodi Sundowns boosted their ambitions of winning this season's PSL title after defeating TS Galaxy 1-0 on Sunday and it was also their third successive victory in the competition.
Peter Shalulile scored the only goal of the game in the first half for Masandawana, who have taken a giant step towards becoming the first club to win four consecutive PSL titles.
The Tshwane giants are sitting pretty at the top of the league standings - seven points clear of second-placed AmaZulu FC - and they will clinch the championship if they win their next two matches.
Some fans took to social media to state that Sundowns have already clinched the trophy with the Tshwane giants set to take on SuperSport United and Swallows FC in their upcoming league games.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Sundowns' narrow win over Galaxy:
Where are "Steve Komphela is a curse and can't win a trophy" brigade now? pic.twitter.com/0Zs4iaBh93— Super__SoLo 💪 (@Sundowns_SoLo8) May 9, 2021
We are Mamelodi Sundowns, we are dominating South African football..... pic.twitter.com/LxaiNLBHZO— Mothomatepetepe (@Mothomatepetepe) May 9, 2021
First #DStvPrem league medal for him as a co-coach... 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/u8vctS4fpX— Super__SoLo 💪 (@Sundowns_SoLo8) May 9, 2021
You won't win a 🏆 when Teko Modise is playing for your team— Sicelo Disco Mkhwanazi (@Nichola14808170) May 9, 2021
You wont win a 🏆 when Steve Komphela is in your team
Sundowns hold My Beer and show them😊😊😊😊🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾.
Some are against Rulani Mokwena— Sicelo Disco Mkhwanazi (@Nichola14808170) May 9, 2021
Some are against Steve Komphela
All those people who are against them are from the big teams in South Africa.
You gotta salute this small team called Sundowns . Ngiyanivuma Mina
Mamelodi Sundowns just did a huge favour for us there by beating TS Galaxy.— 𝐍 𝐉 𝐀 𝐁 𝐔 𝐋 𝐎 (@iGraduatex2) May 9, 2021
Now watch Hunt play abo Parker and Manyama again. pic.twitter.com/9MGvQae9MZ
Final score, TS Galaxy 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 1 and the Brazilians goal was scored by that man again.— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 9, 2021
Doubters will be turned into Believers. League medals will definetely look good on 2 brothers of 3 👆 @komphelasteve#Sundowns #DSTVPrem pic.twitter.com/K8OqWAnTJb— Malume Grand ♠️ (@Malume_Grand) May 9, 2021
SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦— ChipolopoloDieHards (@chipolopolodh) May 9, 2021
Legendary Zambian goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene kept a clean sheet after 90 minutes of football for the Mamelodi Sundowns side that posted a narrow 1-0 win in their DSTV Premiership encounter against TS Galaxy.
Nice one Kapalayi, keep it up. 😊❤🙌🌟🤗🇿🇲🙏 pic.twitter.com/MloD1FktYY
"What I had to grasp is that at Sundowns fans demand that football be played the right way anf we accepted the challenge"— sibonelo sithole (@sibonelosithole) May 9, 2021
What about Chiefs fans kanti?👀👀
One thing I had to grasp very fast at @Masandawana and sincerely loved and appreciated is that their supporters yearn and demand that football be played the right way. That’s not easy but we accepted the challenge. https://t.co/kYdx618ya2— Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) May 9, 2021
Sundowns etirela boithatelo in this league 😭😭😭— Naledi🌺🇿🇦 (@Naledi__Aphane) May 9, 2021
You're doing a great job there. I noticed in 78 minutes of the game Sundowns were pressing up the field like its first 10 minutes of the game. https://t.co/c2u9vmcwH6— Ntokozo Myeni (@maestro_coach) May 9, 2021
Hehehe game in hand are not points 🤣where is that Gang ngempela... #Sundowns— Zakhele (@JeleJele89) May 9, 2021
OFFICIALLY 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨— THE 3 African Brothers (@GreatMaestrojoy) May 9, 2021
ORLANDO PIRATES IS OFFICIALLY OUT OF THE TITLE RACE AND THEY WILL FINISH BELOW MAMELODI SUNDOWNS pic.twitter.com/PvZRlqw3YO
At Mamelodi Sundowns we break bad luck with league titles. Which kinda makes sense why we didn't win the Nedbank Cup 🤔— LeKoKo (@UncappedGuluva) May 9, 2021
Mudau raised up his hand today and for the 1st time he played full 90 minutes for sundowns. Well done to him— THE 3 African Brothers (@GreatMaestrojoy) May 9, 2021
Mercedes...— Sinethemba Mbatha (@SnezzyMbatha) May 9, 2021
Sundowns..
Bayern..
One word for them? DOMINATION!
They are hurt by sundowns coaches they even discussing who's the coach n assistant thina asikho lapho all we care about is back to back to back to back league champions— Strata ke Office #SKO (@gevaarlik21) May 9, 2021
CongraCongratulations my Sundowns. I'm very proud of my Team. 👏🏼👏🏼❤💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/AvhScBg1jh— Lady G (@LadyG43269956) May 9, 2021
Mamelodi Sundowns must just take their trophy, celebrate and keep it moving siqale kabhusha 🌚— Sandy K (@SKunene07) May 9, 2021
After Mamelodi Sundowns beating TS Galaxy...— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) May 9, 2021
The title race is officially over for me
Big ups to AmaZulu for making it interesting in the recent weeks
Next season is going to get NASTY 🔥#DStvPrem #DStvPremiership #SSDiski #Sundowns #DownsLive #TheRockets #PTFWS pic.twitter.com/e7q4GX4VNe
FOUR GAMES TO GO ⌛— Lass (@Calvin_Las) May 9, 2021
57 - Sundowns
56
55
54
53
52
51
50 - AmaZulu
49
48
47
46
45
44
43 - Arrows
42 - Pirates*
41
40 - Swallows*
39
38 - SSU
37
36 - CTC
35
34
33
32 - Galaxy
31
30
29 - Chiefs/Baroka
28
27 - Celtic
26
25 - Stellies/Maritzburg*/TTM
24 - Chippa
Kaizer Chiefs was never given a chance to win the league this season for whatever reason however the biggest losers are Orlando Pirates who were deemed the only team that can match Sundowns pound to pound by pundits— siyabonga (@SiyaDPhakathi) May 9, 2021
Mathematically mamelodi sundowns only need six points to win the league pic.twitter.com/UVWHjmg466— kabelo godfather loliwe (@Kabelololiwe13) May 9, 2021
Mamelodi Sundowns could win the league on the 26th if AmaZulu lose on Tuesday, and Mamelodi Sundowns win against Supersport United. pic.twitter.com/ZCLx6Yc1gO— PSL DISKI (@psldiski_) May 9, 2021
It was guaranteed given the status of the league and being at Sundowns. He is gonna quote scriptures for obvious reasons. https://t.co/L4bBMs9KFc— Sweet_T (@Tsietsi_Mohale) May 9, 2021
All of those new Sundowns players are on a verge to win the league amazing hey.— ♤God's favorite♤ (@AbutiDese) May 9, 2021
Two more wins guarantees the league to Sundowns! 👆👆👆— Sicelo Khumalo (@Sicelokhumaloh) May 9, 2021
When they kept telling me that game in hands are not points 😏 Guys Sundowns will never ever bottle up the league. Our players will never vomit the league 🤣🤣🤣🤣👆💛— Obakeng LeuSandawana (@Obakeng_Ona) May 9, 2021
#2020/2021DstvPremiershipChampions🏆#EleventhTittle#4YearsInaRow
Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/kZInSpKJ8i
Rushine De Reuck is about to win the #DStvPrem league with Mamelodi Sundowns FC in a half season... 🤭— Super__SoLo 💪 (@Sundowns_SoLo8) May 9, 2021
8️⃣ days ago many thought Mamelodi Sundowns are going to bottle the league when AmaZulu BRIEFLY apexed the #DStvPrem— 🇿🇦Tʜᴀʙᴀɴɢ Mᴀɴᴛᴜᴛʟᴇ🇱🇸 (@ThabangMantutle) May 9, 2021
Are the sentiments still the same?#Sundowns #DStvPrem #BabizeBonke #HebeUsuthu #UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/ifGAETkTQH
I've seen KhamaBilliat winning the League medal in his first season with us— Sicelo Disco Mkhwanazi (@Nichola14808170) May 9, 2021
I've seen MosaLebusa winning the League Medal in his first season with us
I'll now see RushineDeReuck and PeterShalulile winning it in thier first season with us.
Sundowns knows how to win League