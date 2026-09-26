Zinedine Zidane's first match on the France bench did not go unnoticed. He led "Les Bleus" to a 1-0 victory over Turkey yesterday, Friday, in the UEFA Nations League. The performance, though, failed to convince the European media, who felt the new coach still has plenty of work ahead of him.

France had waited a long time for Zidane's appointment, and on his debut he achieved the most important thing by avoiding the Turkish trap. But the positive image of the win faded with the injury to Kylian Mbappé, alongside a performance the European press described as difficult and only partly convincing, according to the French newspaper "L'Équipe".

A "difficult start" for Zidane

Madrid-based newspaper "AS" titled its report "A difficult start for Zidane", a nod to the French coach's first match with the national team. Zidane lived the best years of his career as a player and a coach at Real Madrid, leading the club to three consecutive Champions League titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The French victory was largely overshadowed by the injury to Mbappé, who suffered a knee problem after scoring the match's only goal in the 54th minute, ruling him out for the rest of the international break. Even so, the newspaper stressed that Zidane "played a complicated first match, after France struggled to control the game, before suffering despite their numerical advantage".

"AS" added: "Zidane has a lot of work ahead of him. France produced a very timid first half".

"A match that was not easy"

Newspaper "Sport" followed the same line, stressing that "the match at the Kocaeli Stadium was not easy for France", especially after the departure of the national team captain, which "left an impact on the group's morale".

Over in Germany, the newspaper "Bild" highlighted what it described as "a start full of emotion" for the French coach, while stressing that "France suffered for a long time in Turkey".

The difficulties barely mattered in the end. The newspaper pointed out that "the French kept their cool" in the decisive moments.

Signs of a difference from the Deschamps era

Turkish newspaper "Fotomaç" did not merely note France's standing, stating that "France is the second-best team in the world after Spain". At the same time it felt the team's performance "was not exceptional, nor particularly impressive".

In its analysis of the match, the Turkish newspaper observed some features of the new style Zidane is seeking to apply. He has begun to appear in a different way from the approach Didier Deschamps used to follow.

It explained: "The players are moving in a more connected way. The wingers no longer simply wait out on the flanks. The distance between the midfield and the attack has become shorter".

The newspaper added: "And most importantly, instead of waiting for Mbappé or Dembélé to create play, the team is now trying to create the chances itself".

A new test awaits Zidane

Zidane has a quick chance to send a different message in his second outing with the French national team, when he faces Belgium on Monday. The 54-year-old will once again be under the gaze of the media and the fans, all searching for clearer signs of his mark on "Les Bleus".