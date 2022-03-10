Where have all Bafana Bafana’s centre-backs gone?

There is not a lot of experience among the central defenders in the Bafana Bafana squad which is set to take on France and Guinea in upcoming friendlies.

While Radebe was a hit in Leeds, fellow Bafana Bafana centre-back from that time Mark Fish, enjoyed successful spells with Lazio in Italy and Charlton, then playing in England’s top-flight. Mbulelo Mabizela, Aaron Mokoena and Matthew Booth are also among the central defenders of yesteryear who made names for themselves abroad.

Very good defenders like Lucky Lekgwathi, Wayne Arendse, Clayton Daniels, Dominic Isaacs, Happy Jele, for example, could barely earn a cap, such was the competition.

In recent years though it’s become less and less clear who the first-choice centre-backs are and it’s been a while since Bafana enjoyed an established duo.

In the latest squad, Hugo Broos has named Siyanda Xulu, Rivaldo Coetzee, Rushine De Reuck, Veluyeke Zulu (Chippa United) and Golden Arrows’ Nkosinathi Sibisi as his centre-backs.

The most experienced, Xulu (30), has had an inconsistent career largely because of injuries and he has been in and out of the Bafana setup.

There’s no doubting the quality of Sundowns pair De Reuck and Coetzee, but the former only made his international debut about a year-and-a-half ago and Coetzee operates more and more as a holding midfielder these days.

Chippa defender Zulu has to date had a journeyman career, drifting around in the second-tier, while failing to make the grade at PSL side Maritzburg United. The 27-year-old has played only 18 league matches in the top-flight.

Certainly the 26-year-old Sibisi and Zulu have potential, and as mentioned, Coetzee and De Reuck are outstanding players.

But there just does not seem to be as much a depth of tried-and-tested international quality centre-backs as South Africa used to have.

And there is not a settled look to the central defence, which often is a prerequisite for a successful team. It’s not a lot different at left and right-back either.

Perhaps for the YouTube generation it’s just not as enticing to become a defender as it is to be a striker or skilful midfielder.