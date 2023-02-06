Where can Orlando Pirates killer Mailula improve? Mamelodi Sundowns boss Mokwena reveals all

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena insists Orlando Pirates killer Cassius Mailula is not the finished article and has to improve.

WHAT HAPPENED: At just 21 years of age, Mailula has been phenomenal for Sundowns, and on Saturday, he scored the lone goal of the match against Pirates.

Despite his influence, Mokwena insists the youngster has a lot to learn and he will become better with the number of games he plays.

However, the tactician could not hide Mailula's value in the team, insisting he is proud of the attacker.

WHAT HE SAID: "Don't watch the goal, watch the contributions throughout the 90 minutes. So much to improve; one action on the transition there, the decision-making lets him down," Mokwena told the media.

"Mailula is] still very young, still so much coaching to be done; but as I said a couple of weeks ago, offensive players have to improve by experiencing the situations and getting better.

"Very proud of him, very proud of the team but we still have a lot of work to do to improve."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The young attacker admitted he has a lot to improve on to become a complete footballer.

Apart from scoring goals, the winger is exploiting other aspects of his game that will improve the Brazilians at large.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This season, Mailula has played 12 Premier Soccer League matches and managed to score seven goals and provide three assists.

He is just two goals behind the current top-scorer and teammate Peter Shalulile. Caleb-Bonfils Bimenyimana of Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns' Bradley Grobler, and Ighodaro Godspower of Chippa United are also chasing the Golden Boot.

WHAT NEXT: Mailula might get another chance to improve his game when Downs play Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup on Tuesday.