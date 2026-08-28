The Europa League league-phase draw takes place on Friday at 13:00. AZ and NEC will then discover which eight clubs they will face in Europe over the coming months. In this article, Voetbalzone sets out which opponents both clubs can draw and where the draw will be shown.

Below is an overview of all teams involved in the Europa League league phase, the full pot allocation, the possible opponents for AZ and NEC, and the match dates. The draw can be watched live on television and online from 13:00.

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How does the draw work?

Since 2024, a computer has replaced the traditional balls and now determines the opponents. AZ and NEC will each face eight teams, two from each pot. UEFA club coefficients decide the makeup of those pots. Every club plays four away matches and four in front of their own supporters.

Teams that finish from 1st to 8th qualify directly for the round of 16. Sides from 9th to 24th go into an intermediate round. Clubs from 25th to 36th are eliminated and do not drop into the Conference League either.

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What does the pot allocation look like?

Pot 1: Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Juventus, AC Milan, Olympique Lyon, AZ, Olympiakos Piraeus, Real Sociedad, Olympique Marseille

Pot 2: Ferencváros, Viktoria Plzen, Union Sint-Gillis, Dinamo Zagreb, Red Bull Salzburg, Celtic, Sparta Prague, Stade Rennes, RSC Anderlecht

Pot 3: Sturm Graz, Lech Poznan, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Sunderland, NK Celje, Jagiellonia Bialystok, Omonia Nicosia, Celta de Vigo

Pot 4: TSG Hoffenheim, Besiktas, União Torreense, Hapoel Beer Sheva, NEC, OFI Heraklion, Lillestrøm SK, Levski Sofia, Ararat Armenia

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Who are the possible opponents for AZ and NEC?

Both clubs will meet two teams from each pot, including their own. Teams from the same country cannot face each other in the league phase yet, so AZ and NEC will avoid one another for the time being. Each side will play four away matches and four at home.

What time is the Europa League draw?

Monaco hosts the draw on Friday 28 August, with proceedings starting at 13:00.

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On which channel can the Europa League draw be watched live?

In the Netherlands, Ziggo Sport holds the rights to all European club competitions, so it will also show the Europa League draw live. Coverage starts at 12:30 on the broadcaster's main channel, Ziggo Sport 1.

Those without a subscription can watch the draw free of charge via the livestream offered by UEFA on the governing body's official website.

When do AZ and NEC play in the Europa League?

These are all the match dates for the Europa League league phase in the 2026/27 season:

Matchday 1: 16-17 September 2026

Matchday 2: 15 October 2026

Matchday 3: 22 October 2026

Matchday 4: 5 November 2026

Matchday 5: 26 November 2026

Matchday 6: 10 December 2026

Matchday 7: 21 January 2027

Matchday 8: 28 January 2027