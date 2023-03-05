Where are Kaizer Chiefs? Middendorp claims Orlando Pirates on par with Mamelodi Sundowns

Swallows coach Ernst Middendorp believes Orlando Pirates are on the same level as Premier Soccer League leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Middendorp helplessly watched as Swallows fell 4-1 vs Pirates

Claimed Bucs are on par with Sundowns

Sea Robbers are chasing Nedbank Cup and Caf CL spot

WHAT HAPPENED: Middendorp was reacting to his team's recent 4-1 loss against Pirates in the Soweto Derby staged at Dobsonville.

Monnapule Saleng scored a hat-trick with Terrence Dzvukamanja also on the score sheet for Bucs. The Dube Birds scored their goal courtesy of Mthokozisi Shwabule.

The Amaswaiswai coach now believes the Buccaneers are on par with runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns owing to the quality within their squad.

He went on to wish Pirates - who are chasing Caf Champions League football - the best in the remaining matches this season.

WHAT HE SAID: "I can only repeat, that whoever thinks the squad we have here is capable to compete with teams who have a number of first-class players inside the PSL, for me the squad is on the same level as the squad from Sundowns, there is no doubt about it," Middendorp said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"C congratulations to Pirates, that is all I can say [about the result."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: By Middendorp comparing Pirates to Masandawana further suggests Jose Riveiro's team are on an upwards curve.

The Sea Robbers lost both home and away against the Brazilians in the Premier Soccer League, however, Bucs defeated Downs 3-0 on aggregate in the MTN8, a competition the Soweto giants eventually won.

backpagepix

The Buccaneers also claimed a 4-0 win in the Black Label Cup meaning they have players who can match the quality of Rhulani Mokwena's team.

WHAT NEXT: While Pirates are preparing to play minnows Venda FC in Nedbank Cup's Round of 16, Swallows prepare to face Golden Arrows in the PSL.