Physical discomfort has returned to haunt Barcelona's young Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim, after his problems flared up again during training with the Catalan club's reserve side.
Hamza's discomfort is back. According to Moroccan journalist Achraf Ben Ayad, the problem returned while he was training with the second team on Friday, a fresh setback for the promising Egyptian.
Ben Ayad posted on X: "Hamza, when training with the second team yesterday, felt the discomfort again."
Similar physical discomfort had already sidelined Hamza last week, ruling him out of Barcelona Atlètic's Catalan derby against Espanyol's reserve side.
He was also missing from German coach Hansi Flick's squad for the clash with Villarreal on matchday 13 of La Liga, even though he had been scheduled to be with the first team.
It was meant to be a busy week. Hamza was due to join coach Juliano Belletti's squad for the reserve team's game and then link up with the first team, with a wave of absences hitting Barcelona at both first-team and second-team level.
The Catalan club chose not to risk him given his physical discomfort. That was despite him training under Belletti last Friday, preparing for the reserve side's matches and with a view to possibly joining some sessions with his first-team colleagues.
Hamza has logged 131 competitive minutes this season: 12 with the first team, 74 with the reserves, in which he scored in his only appearance, and a further 45 with the Under-19 side.
Born on 1 January 2008, Hamza Abdelkarim came through the youth ranks at Al Ahly and caught the eye with Egypt's Under-17 side at the 2025 World Cup in Qatar, scoring twice at the tournament.
He joined Barcelona on loan from Al Ahly at the start of 2026. In June, the Spanish club activated the purchase option to make the move permanent.
Promotion to Flick's first team came quickly, and Hamza became the first Egyptian player in Barcelona's ranks.
Abdelkarim gives Flick something his squad otherwise lacks: a physically strong central striker who can play with his back to goal. He's also good in the air and can finish off attacks.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm