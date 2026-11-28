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Physical discomfort has returned to haunt Barcelona's young Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim, after his problems flared up again during training with the Catalan club's reserve side.

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Hamza's discomfort is back. According to Moroccan journalist Achraf Ben Ayad, the problem returned while he was training with the second team on Friday, a fresh setback for the promising Egyptian.

Ben Ayad posted on X: "Hamza, when training with the second team yesterday, felt the discomfort again."

Similar physical discomfort had already sidelined Hamza last week, ruling him out of Barcelona Atlètic's Catalan derby against Espanyol's reserve side.

He was also missing from German coach Hansi Flick's squad for the clash with Villarreal on matchday 13 of La Liga, even though he had been scheduled to be with the first team.

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It was meant to be a busy week. Hamza was due to join coach Juliano Belletti's squad for the reserve team's game and then link up with the first team, with a wave of absences hitting Barcelona at both first-team and second-team level.

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The Catalan club chose not to risk him given his physical discomfort. That was despite him training under Belletti last Friday, preparing for the reserve side's matches and with a view to possibly joining some sessions with his first-team colleagues.

Hamza has logged 131 competitive minutes this season: 12 with the first team, 74 with the reserves, in which he scored in his only appearance, and a further 45 with the Under-19 side.

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Born on 1 January 2008, Hamza Abdelkarim came through the youth ranks at Al Ahly and caught the eye with Egypt's Under-17 side at the 2025 World Cup in Qatar, scoring twice at the tournament.

He joined Barcelona on loan from Al Ahly at the start of 2026. In June, the Spanish club activated the purchase option to make the move permanent.

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Promotion to Flick's first team came quickly, and Hamza became the first Egyptian player in Barcelona's ranks.

Abdelkarim gives Flick something his squad otherwise lacks: a physically strong central striker who can play with his back to goal. He's also good in the air and can finish off attacks.