When will the 2021-22 PSL season start and finish? Teams involved, fixture dates & all you need to know

Goal provides you with all the information you need to know about what will be the 26th campaign of the South African top flight

The 2020/21 PSL season saw Mamelodi Sundowns become the first club to win four consecutive top-flight titles since the establishment of the competition in 1996.

Their Gauteng rivals Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United are now planning to overthrow Masandawana in the upcoming 2021/22 term.

Chiefs officially wrapped up their 2020/21 campaign when they succumbed to a loss to Al Ahly of Egypt in the Caf Champions League final on July 17 and now, all eyes are on the next PSL season.

When will 2021-22 PSL season start?

The domestic season is set to start on Saturday, August 14 with the MTN8 quarter-finals taking the centre stage.

Then the league matches will kick off a week later with reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns locking horns with last season’s runners-up AmaZulu FC on Friday, 20 August.

Four-time PSL champions, Orlando Pirates will play host to Stellenbosch FC in their opening league match Saturday, August 21.

Their Soweto rivals, Kaizer Chiefs are scheduled to face off with TS Galaxy on Sunday, August 22 as they wrap up the opening weekend action.

When will the 2021-22 PSL season finish?

The final round of league fixtures for 2021/22 is provisionally scheduled for 21 May 2022 and the PSL is expected to release the full fixtures soon.

Which PSL teams are involved in the 2021-22 season?

A total of 16 teams will compete in the local top-flight league in the new campaign.

Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu FC, Orlando Pirates, Lamontville Golden Arrows, SuperSport United, Swallows FC, Cape Town City, Kaizer Chiefs, TS Galaxy, Baroka FC, Bloemfontein Celtic, Marumo Gallants (formerly known as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila), Maritzburg United, Stellenbosch FC, Chippa United and Sekhukhune United are the 16 clubs which will be involved.

Chippa United retained their status in the elite league after winning the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs, while Sekhukhune United were automatically promoted to top-flight after clinching the 2020/21 National First Division title.