When will PSL transfer windows open and close for 2020-21 season?

The upcoming campaign is delayed due to Covid-19 and so is the official buying and selling of players

Football federations, associations and organisations have had to change from doing things the usual way, in ensuring transfer dealings still take place.

This is due to the coronavirus pandemic which forced the suspension of football across the globe.

Arrangements were made by the to accommodate the conclusion of the previous season and still allow teams to bolster their squads ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Some teams decided to part ways with certain players when their contracts expired on June 30, including and who released George Maluleka and Oupa Manyisa respectively.

This is despite the option the PSL gave to clubs to extend players' contracts due to the extension of the 2019-20 campaign.

Now, when will the PSL transfer window for the new season open and close? Goal brings you everything you need to know.

When will the PSL transfer window open and close in 2020?

The PSL executive committee resolved the first transfer window ahead of the start of the new season will open on September 22.

This means PSL and NFD teams can officially register players in less than 24 hours from now.

Several teams have already reinforced their squads, including Mamelodi Sundowns, Swallows and Stellebosch FC among others.

However, the eligibility for those who have already secured moves to feature in competitive matches for their respective teams depends on their registration with the league.

Prior to the restart of the 2019-20 season, the PSL announced the transfer window will close on November 17.

However, latest reports suggest that the South African Football Association (Safa) has proposed that the closing of the first transfer window of the 2020-21 season be extended to November 30.

This is yet to be confirmed by the league but more information is expected to be made public in the next few days.

When will the PSL transfer window open and close in 2021?

The mid-season transfer window has also been shifted from January to February due to the delay to start the 2020-21 campaign.

According to the PSL, teams will only be allowed to sell or buy new players from February 1 to February 28.

This means pre-contracts can only be signed in February and not in January as this was the norm in the previous seasons.

It's unclear at this stage if football will return to function normally for the 2021-22 season due to the unpredictability of the coronavirus.