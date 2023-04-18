GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Nedbank Cup semi-final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The Nedbank Cup quarter-final matches were played last weekend in different venues across the country.

Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Stelelnbosch, and Sekhukhune United made it to the next phase after overcoming their respective opponents.

Mamelodi Sundowns' hopes of winning a domestic brace were quashed by Stellies.

How did Chiefs and Pirates qualify for the semis?

In the quarter-finals, the Sea Robbers were paired with ABC Motsepe outfit Dondol Stars while Amakhosi had to go past tricky Premier Soccer League side Royal AM.

Bucs failed to beat the minnows in both the regulation and extra time, playing out a 1-1 draw. However, Pirates won the penalty shootout 5-4 to make it into the last four.

Backpage

The Glamour Boys fell behind courtesy of a Lesego Manganyi strike, but a Thabo Matlaba own goal sent the teams to extra time. Midfielder Yusuf Maart then delivered the winning goal.

Who else made it to the last four?

Stellenbosch surprised many after eliminating holders and favourites Mamelodi Sundowns. Despite conceding first, through Lee Langeveldt's own goal, Stellies fought back and scored through Iqraam Rayners who scored a brace.

Backpage

They will now play Sekhukhune United who defeated Chippa United in the quarter-final.

When will Chiefs & Pirates meet in the Soweto Derby?

The arguably biggest teams in the country will meet on Saturday, May 6 at the FNB Stadium.

The Buccaneers will be aiming at avenging the two losses suffered against their fierce rivals in the Premier Soccer League.

Backpagepix

While Bucs have already won the MTN8 this season, the Nedbank Cup gives Amakhosi an opportunity to end their eight-year trophy drought.

Stellies and Sekhukhune are scheduled to play on the same day at the Coetzenburg Stadium.

Why is the Nedbank Cup important?

Apart from the monetary gains, the winner of the annual competition will represent South Africa in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.