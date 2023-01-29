When will Basomboli make Kaizer Chiefs debut? Zwane reveals latest news after Amakhosi transfer

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has explained why he will have Christian Saile Basomboli on the bench against Royal AM on Sunday.

Chiefs recently signed Basomboli

He completed his first week of training as a Chiefs player

Zwane reveals he will feature against Royal AM, but on the bench

WHAT HAPPENED? The Congolese striker was recently signed by Amakhosi and completed his first week of training as an Amakhosi player.

After obtaining his work permit last week, Basomboli will be part of Chiefs’ matchday squad to face Royal AM in a Premier Soccer League match at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: "We will have Christian available, though we will start him on the bench and give him a chance to adapt,” Zwane told Chiefs’ website. “He looks fresh. The good thing is that he has been playing. He doesn’t come from a situation where we still have to manage him but we don’t want to put him under pressure.

“We want him to learn from others a little bit so that when he goes in there, he goes in with confidence to try and help us solve our problem of scoring goals.”

AND WHAT MORE? Chiefs’ struggle for goals is now a huge concern for Zwane since the Soweto giants are yet to score a goal in 2023.

“It’s a worrying factor, but we’re working on it. I have seen a lot of positives. I think we will break the ice and there will be more goals coming from then on,” added Zwane.

“We can’t dwell on the past, we have to always put our focus on the next game, which brings new challenges. We keep our focus on getting better and better. We’ve learnt from costly mistakes and hopefully won’t commit such mistakes going forward.

“But we are forever a motivated team, with a very good bunch of players that are always willing to learn and are eager to succeed.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Basomboli makes his debut at a time Chiefs are enduring a difficult run in the PSL. The Soweto giants have lost their last three league games and that has put pressure on Zwane and his men.

Amakhosi forwards have been missing a lot of scoring opportunities and hopes are that the signing of Basomboli will address such concerns.

WHAT NEXT FOR BASOMBOLI? Basomboli would be keen to make an immediate impact and secure a regular spot in the team.