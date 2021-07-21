When will the 2021-22 PSL season start and finish? Teams involved, fixture dates & all you need to know

Goal provides you with all the information you need to know about what will be the 26th campaign of the South African top flight

The 2020/21 PSL season saw Mamelodi Sundowns become the first club to win four consecutive top-flight titles since the establishment of the competition in 1996.

Their Gauteng rivals Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United are now planning to overthrow Masandawana in the upcoming 2021/22 term.

Chiefs officially wrapped up their 2020/21 campaign when they succumbed to a loss to Al Ahly of Egypt in the Caf Champions League final on July 17 and now, all eyes are on the next PSL season.

Goal provides you with all the information you need to know about what will be the 26th campaign of the PSL.

When will PSL 2021-22 start?

The new campaign is expected to start in August 2021 and end in May 2022, but the PSL is yet to make an announcement regarding the exact dates.

The ongoing court battle between the PSL and Royal AM may delay the commencement of the season, after the KwaZulu-Natal club appealed the decision to declare Sekhukhune United as the 2020/21 National First Division champions which saw the Limpopo club gain promotion to the PSL.

A week before the final round of matches in the second tier of South African football, Sekhukhune were awarded three points and three goals by the PSL disciplinary committee for their contentious match against Polokwane City, which was played in January this year, and they went on to finish the season two points above 'runners-up' Royal AM.

Royal AM were expected to participate in the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs, but they appealed the decision to declare Sekhukhune as champions and acting judge AJ Nyathi of the Gauteng High Court called off the playoffs.

However, PSL proceeded with the playoffs with Royal AM failing to honour all four of their scheduled matches against Chippa United and NFD third-place finishers Richards Bay, with the Black and Gold maintaining that the games should not have proceeded.

Royal AM have since headed back to court as they look to ensure that the playoffs are declared null and void which could force a restart and delay the beginning of the new campaign.

Shauwn Mkhize, the Royal AM owner, has also declared that “my gloves are off” as she vowed to fight the battle for her team’s promotion until the bitter end.

“Fight for my team, this league won’t start, my gloves are off. I’ll fight for my boys because I believe they did their best,” Mkhize said.

However, the PSL are not backing down with the league having charged Royal AM for their no-shows in the four matches of the playoffs and there is no end in sight in the battle between the two at the moment.

Which PSL teams are involved in the 2021-22 season?

As things stand, a total of 16 teams are expected to compete in the local top-flight league in the new campaign once the PSL and Royal AM saga comes to an end.

Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu FC, Orlando Pirates, Lamontville Golden Arrows, SuperSport United, Swallows FC, Cape Town City, Kaizer Chiefs, TS Galaxy, Baroka FC, Bloemfontein Celtic, Marumo Gallants, Maritzburg United and Stellenbosch FC are the 14 clubs that have their places in the PSL guaranteed.

Black Leopards were relegated to the NFD after they finished 16th in the PSL last season, while Chippa United finished 15th which is the relegation playoff spot.

Chippa have celebrated 'retaining' their status in the elite league after they accumulated the most points during the playoffs, even though the matches' integrity has been thrown in doubt.

There have been a few calls to increase the number of clubs that compete in the PSL to 18 with Royal AM and Richards Bay being promoted to the elite league as an amicable solution to the ongoing saga.

From 1996 to 2002, the top-flight consisted of 18 clubs, but they were reduced to 16 teams after the end of the 2001/02 season to avoid fixture congestion.

It remains to be seen whether the National Soccer League, which is the mother body of the PSL will consider launching an 18-team format for the 2021/22 term.

You can read more about the promotion/relegation playoffs saga here.