'When we can’t buy a washing machine, we get a dryer' - Pochettino reveals Tottenham transfer regret

The Argentine has the club competing at the top of the Premier League - but he hasn't got the budget to match his rivals

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino admits his side do not yet have the finances to compete with Europe’s elite clubs.

Pochettino failed to make a single signing during the summer transfer window and has yet to bring in any new faces this month either.

The Argentine has come under increasing pressure to dip into the transfer market after Harry Kane and Dele Alli were ruled out until March with ankle and hamstring injuries respectively.

The club’s faltering form, which saw them go out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in the space of four days last week, has also led to calls for Pochettino to freshen up his squad.

However, the former Southampton boss insists he will not simply buy for the sake of it and is prepared to make do with his current squad if the right players are not available.

Pochettino concedes Spurs cannot compete at the top end of the transfer market, despite currently sitting third in the Premier League and reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Their financial situation has not been helped by costs surrounding their new stadium, which they hope to finally move into in March.

The 46-year-old cites Premier League leaders Liverpool, who spent in the region of £145million ($189.3m) on two players – defender Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson – last year, as an example of a club which is in a different league financially.

“Liverpool need a defender, they get Van Dijk, they need a goalkeeper, who’s the best? Alisson. It’s the same as Manchester City,” Pochettino told ESPN.

“In the end, it’s valid as Real Madrid and Barcelona do the same because they’re on a different level.

“At the moment, Tottenham haven’t reached that level so when we can’t buy a washing machine, we get a dryer that can do the same job.

“Instead of a sofa, we get a chair where you can also sit.

“That’s the difference between Tottenham and the teams that are built to win.”

After their double cup disappointment, Tottenham return to Premier League action on Wednesday evening against Watford.

Pochettino’s side can move to within two points of second-placed Manchester City with a victory over the Hornets at Wembley.