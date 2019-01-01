When the league gets tougher Kaizer Chiefs won't feel it - Ndlanya

The retired marksman feels Amakhosi will go all the way and clinch their fifth league title and also end their five-year trophy drought

Legendary striker Pollen Ndlanya has backed his former side to clinch this season's Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

Amakhosi are sitting pretty at the top of the league standings - 10 points clear of their closest rivals SuperSport United, who are in second place, but Chiefs have a game in hand.

“If you want to win the league, you have to collect points as early as possible. Chiefs have achieved that so far,” Ndlanya told IOL.

“When it gets tougher in the second round, chances are that they won’t feel it. They are consistent and their strikers are scoring goals. I see no reason why they can’t finish on top of the log."

Ndlanya, who also played for Chiefs' arch-rivals , believes the current squad has all the ingredients necessary to win the league title.

“Chiefs have the upper hand at this stage. They are playing as a team and there’s also competition among the players," he said.

"They don’t win games with just the starting line-up but they also have players who can come off the bench and change the complexion of the game. That is depth.”

Amakhosi are also 10 points ahead of the defending league champions and Ndlanya has explained that consistency is key for the Soweto giants.

“Obviously, the league is a marathon and Chiefs have to maintain their form throughout the season. They will also face difficult times but for now, they are consistent and getting the points. I believe they will keep doing well until the end," he added.

However, Ndlanya expects Sundowns to mount a serious challenge for the PSL trophy which they have won a record nine-times since the inception of the competition in 1996.

“Obviously you can’t rule Sundowns out. They are a good team with a great passing game. But the opposition knows how to frustrate Sundowns," he explained.

"They just sit back and play on the counter-attack. Right now they are not convincing. They are struggling and they are too predictable."