Share Follow GOAL on Google

In Spain's stadiums, the referee's whistle no longer has the final say. The bench, press conferences and comments before and after matches have become part of another battle, one fought not with the ball but with pressure, doubt and shouting.

Advertisement

Spanish broadcaster Manu Carreño believes this battle threatens the very essence of the game. And this time its protagonists aren't small clubs seeking justice. They're the two giants who have everything: Real Madrid and Barcelona.

In a new episode of his famous programme "El Larguero", Carreño broke his customary silence with a scathing, unprecedented attack on the pair. He accused them of exerting "constant pressure" on referees and exploiting the confusion and weakness of the refereeing system to squeeze out every possible advantage on and off the pitch.

His comments followed a heated round of La Liga fixtures that illustrated his point perfectly. With Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid battling for top spot, matches turned into open arenas of protest.

Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid ground out a hard-fought win over Celta Vigo, rescued by Carlos Espí's 89th-minute goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Elsewhere, Barcelona came from two goals down to claim a thrilling victory, while Atletico Madrid thrashed hosts Getafe at the Coliseum. Nobody was talking about the results, though. The talk was of everything around them: the protests, the cards and the never-ending tension.

Related Topics

In both games, Mourinho, Hansi Flick and their coaching staffs protested every decision that didn't go their way. Yellow cards piled up. Fermín López was even sent off while sitting on the bench, unable to contain his anger towards the referee. He left the pitch, a scene that summed up the scale of the tension now surrounding Spanish refereeing.

"We usually tend to criticise, and I'm not one for criticising the world of refereeing," Carreño said in his analysis. "But we have to ask those who generate the most controversy, and here that means Real Madrid and Barcelona, to tone down their criticism a little. Referees are under enough pressure already and can't take any more."

Advertisement

He insisted the current row must be kept completely separate from the infamous Negreira case, which involved Barcelona. "It would be unfair to lump the two clubs together if we were talking about the Negreira case, because that is a completely different matter and has nothing to do with what we are talking about today," he said. "We broke that story here, and we know its full extent."

He added: "What has been happening since the start of the season is something else entirely: on the benches, in press conferences, before, after and during matches. It's all about who can put the most pressure on referees to gain the biggest advantage, and we're only at matchday 12."

Advertisement

For Carreño, the great irony is that Real Madrid and Barcelona should be the last to complain, given their power, history and influence. Yet they're the ones leading the pressure campaign, exploiting what he called the "weakness of the refereeing body".

He signed off with a clear message: "We have to ask everyone, especially Real Madrid and Barcelona, to lower their expectations a little. The game cannot go on like this, with every refereeing decision turning into a crisis and every match into a battle off the pitch."