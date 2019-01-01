'When one beneficiary meets another' - South Africa anticipates the Soweto Derby

PSL fans are looking forward to the biggest game in South African football

take on in a Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final at 15:00 on Saturday.

Last year Pirates knocked out Chiefs in the semi-final of the same competition, before FC lifted the trophy in the final.

Some fans are pointing out the Soweto Derby is even bigger for than the Rugby World Cup final between the Springboks and at 11:00 on the same day.

Perhaps we shouldn't debate which game is bigger, because South African sports fans are looking forward to both games, getting behind the Springboks and one of Pirates or Chiefs.

On social media we find the exception is the neutrals or rivals of both clubs, where we have many fans believing the Soweto Derby is not bigger than the Brazilians' top of the table clashes.

Chiefs, Sundowns and Pirates supporters are also making fun of the current state of refereeing in the .

Both Amakhosi and Bucs have benefited from debatable offside decisions this season, and the fans are joking this is a match when both beneficiaries meet.

It's a view which Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has made popular in the media with his controversial comments this month.

Have a look at how the fans are looking forward to the derby below:

We've had a noisy week, tomorrow can that FC from Mayfair benefit again and shut loud speakers FC. #AbsaPrem #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/Erhp0680Sb — Shimaninki🇿🇦 (@Shimaninkillale) November 1, 2019

"Pirates didnt beat us.. They beat us on Paper"- Khune 2018.



Truth is Pirates doesn't have to be on form to beat Kaizer chiefs. #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/C4JY58RnIz — Check my pinned tweet 🇿🇦 (@9xChamPFion) October 30, 2019

☠ 1 lala vuka to the big one the #SowetoDerby 🏴☠❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/ZrIcDv7N3U — Orlando Pirates Fans | The Sea Robbers (@TheSeaRobbers) November 1, 2019

Are y’all ready for the Soweto derby tomorrow? Show up in your colours. Don’t let nobody fool you. pic.twitter.com/GrfOy8fdf1 — John Tawanda (@JohnnTawanda) November 1, 2019

#MassivXI || @LeHong is chatting to Former Chiefs player Junior Khanye about his memories of playing in the Soweto derby and also what makes the derby so special.. pic.twitter.com/vga8TdW67I — MassivMetro (@MassivMetro) November 1, 2019

This weekend is about the #SowetoDerby other matches don't matter....facts only pic.twitter.com/EtbyO6s4JW — Orlando Pirate FC (@Siya_The_Pirate) November 1, 2019

First Rugby World Cup final in 12 years, and a #SowetoDerby head of another one the very next weekend.

Same, same.

😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i67t6A8QDT — Marieta Mazz (@mazzicle) November 1, 2019

Rugby final at 9am, Soweto Derby at 3pm? yessses umuntu is forced to start drinking around 6 uma kunje, saze savelelwa but someone gotta do it 😥😤 — Ｂｅａｓｔ Ｂｏｙ (@Bryaan_A1) November 1, 2019

It seems like #sowetoderby is more like Soweto United FC vs Mighty Sundowns these days 😂



I mean why are the hooligans tweeting about sundowns and Pitso while they should be tweeting about their overrated derby? pic.twitter.com/aGcgBjiJCk — Check my pinned tweet 🇿🇦 (@9xChamPFion) October 30, 2019

When one beneficiary meets another, this weekend we all benefitting 😂😂😂😂 #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/qld9ZL3Cny — Kgatla Ntlhekeng (@kgatlan) October 30, 2019

May the best envelope win on Saturday #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/5HCsmeT2Ak — James Guevara (@ProGuevara) October 30, 2019

12 - @orlandopirates are unbeaten in 12 #SowetoDerby games against Kaizer Chiefs (W5 D7 all comps) since December 2014 – their longest ever run without defeat against their neighbours since the @OfficialPSL formation in 1996. Streak. #TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/oIlBSWm3vW — OptaJabu (@OptaJabu) November 1, 2019

#TKO2019 #SowetoDerby Now imagine these two as officials for tomorrows match. We bring ours and your bring yours 😂 😂 😂 😂. pic.twitter.com/Ws3gn71uHD — Clifford Manganyi (@CliffordMang) November 1, 2019