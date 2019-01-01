Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates

'When one beneficiary meets another' - South Africa anticipates the Soweto Derby

PSL fans are looking forward to the biggest game in South African football

Kaizer Chiefs take on Orlando Pirates in a Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final at 15:00 on Saturday.

Last year Pirates knocked out Chiefs in the semi-final of the same competition, before Baroka FC lifted the trophy in the final.

Some fans are pointing out the Soweto Derby is even bigger for South Africa than the Rugby World Cup final between the Springboks and England at 11:00 on the same day.

Perhaps we shouldn't debate which game is bigger, because South African sports fans are looking forward to both games, getting behind the Springboks and one of Pirates or Chiefs.

On social media we find the exception is the neutrals or rivals of both clubs, where we have many Mamelodi Sundowns fans believing the Soweto Derby is not bigger than the Brazilians' top of the table clashes.

Chiefs, Sundowns and Pirates supporters are also making fun of the current state of refereeing in the PSL.

Both Amakhosi and Bucs have benefited from debatable offside decisions this season, and the fans are joking this is a match when both beneficiaries meet.

It's a view which Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has made popular in the media with his controversial comments this month.

Have a look at how the fans are looking forward to the derby below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

