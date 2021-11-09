2021 brought an unforgettable summer full of memorable international football, but now attention will turn to the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar.

This next World Cup will be unique in that it will take place in November and December rather than the summer months, and Goal brings you everything you need to know about the tournament, when it takes place and more.

When will the 2022 World Cup take place?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar from November 21 – December 18, 2022.

Here is a full list of the qualified teams participating in the 2022 World Cup.

The first match will kick off on Monday, November 21 at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor featuring host country Qatar (who have automatically qualified).

The final will take place on December 18 at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, which is also coincidentally the National Day of Qatar.

Why is the 2022 World Cup taking place in winter?

The 2022 World Cup is taking place in the winter instead of the summer to take into account the excessive heat conditions of Qatar.

This forthcoming tournament is the first not to be played during the traditional summer months, as the temperatures during June and July – which is when World Cups normally take place – are extremely high in the Middle East.

Instead, the tournament will be played in the winter, when temperatures are significantly cooler (though the stadiums themselves will also have air conditioning).

The average summer temperatures in Qatar range from around 35C (95 Fahrenheit) and 45C (113F), though during the winter, the temperatures drop to an average of 16C (60F) to 24.5C (76.1F).

Jerome Valcke, the former Secretary General of FIFA, had said in 2014: “If you play between November 15 and, let’s say, the end of December, it’s the time when the weather is the most favourable.

“You play with a temperature equivalent to that of a rather hot spring in Europe, you play with a temperature of 25 degrees (Celsius), which is perfect to play football.”

How can I watch the 2022 World Cup?

In the UK, the World Cup will be broadcast on BBC and ITV.

In the U.S., the World Cup will be broadcast on Fox and Telemundo.