When is the World Cup qualifier between Uganda vs Kenya and how can I watch?

Kenya will play their fifth match in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign against Uganda at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala on Thursday, November 11.

The Harambee Stars are already out of contention to reach Qatar after their disastrous campaign in Group E, where they are yet to win a match from the four played and are lying third on the table with two points.

Kenya kicked off their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Uganda, drew 1-1 against Rwanda, and suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat away to Mali before losing 1-0 to Les Aigles at home.

While Kenya are out of contention, the Cranes, led by Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic, can still make it to the next stage of the qualifiers if they win their remaining two matches.

After drawing 0-0 against Kenya in their group opener, the Cranes came up against Mali at home and managed a 0-0 draw before they travelled away to beat Rwanda 1-0 and returned home to beat their neighbours 1-0.

Uganda are second on the table with eight points from four matches, two fewer than leaders Mali, whom they will face in their final group game on November 14.

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat, who signed a two-month contract to take the team to Qatar, believes the upcoming matches will help his side build for the future.

“We don’t have a chance [to qualify] but we must plan for the future,” Firat told Goal. “We should dust ourselves up and get ready for the upcoming matches because, for Qatar, we are out and cannot make it.”

When naming his squad to face the Cranes, Firat left out a number of players led by goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo, defenders David Odhiambo, Joash Onyango, Sofapaka’s Lawrence Juma, Spain-based Ismael Gonzalez, winger Philip Mayaka, striker Henry Meja and Tusker’s Daniel Sakari.

The new faces in the squad include Gor Mahia custodian Gad Mathews, Nairobi City Stars’ Timothy Ouma, European-based quartet of Amos Nondi, Anthony Wambani, Alwyn Tera, and Wilkins Ochieng.

In the last seven matches between the two nations, Uganda enjoy the upper hand as they have won two times, Kenya have managed one win while four matches have ended in draws.

The last time when Uganda beat Kenya was in 2012 during the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup when they managed a 2-1 win at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala.

Meanwhile, the last time Kenya won against the Cranes was in the same competition but in 2015 when they emerged 2-0 winners at Addis Ababa Stadium in Ethiopia.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 16:00 (East African Time) on Thursday, November 11.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 11/11/21 16:00 16:00 Uganda vs Kenya KBC Channel One

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

St Mary's Kitende Stadium, Kampala, Uganda

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will provide comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.