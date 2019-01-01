When is the start of 2019-20 PSL season and which matches will be played first?

Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of the 2019-20 PSL season, including its start date and fixtures for the opening matches

The Premier Soccer League ( ) is already preparing for the upcoming season and there is some exciting news in store.

The PSL is considered one of the best leagues in the world due to world-class facilities and the financial strength of the competition.

are successfully defending their league title, bringing their overall league titles to nine since the inception of the PSL in 1996.

Soweto giants and have not won silverware since 2014 and 2015 respectively, and they will be eager to make it count this time around.

When does the new PSL season start?

On Wednesday, PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza confirmed the 2019-20 season will get underway on the first weekend of August 2019. It will conclude on May 11, 2020.

Next season will also see the PSL increase the prize money for the eventual winners from R10 million to R15 million.

The MTN8 will kick off a week after the start of the league campaign, but all eyes will be on the league, especially with all the incentives that should keep everyone on their toes from the word go.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane admitted that winning back-to-back titles was difficult, but he would certainly be looking to help his side pocket the R15 million prize money come May 2020.

All the 16 PSL teams will be in action, with five matches taking place on Saturday, the 3rd of August 2019 and the remaining three matches taking place on Sunday, the 4th of August 2019.

Which matches will be played first?

Fixtures for the first round of matches of the 2019-20 season were also released, and football can look forward to some exciting encounters all-round.

On the menu are three local derbies, including the Tshwane Derby, Limpopo Derby as well as the KwaZulu-Natal Derby.

Amakhosi will be away from home in their first match of the campaign, while the Buccaneers will get their season underway in front of their home fans at the Orlando Stadium.

PSL's new boys, Stellenbosch FC, have been handed a home fixture and so is .

The PSL will release the full fixtures for the entire campaign in due course.