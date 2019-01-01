When is the Soweto Derby clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in TKO and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the big clash between Amakhosi and the Buccaneers in the Telkom Knockout Cup this weekend

and will renew their rivalry this weekend, this time in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup.

Both the Soweto giants are desperate to end their trophy drought since they are meeting this early in the competition, it is clear only one team can make it into the semi-finals.

Last season, Amakhosi lost to the Sea Robbers in the semi-finals but the men in black couldn't beat eventual winners FC in the final.

This saw Pirates stretch their trophyless run to four years, while Chiefs' Cup drought stretched to three years.

As things stand, Pirates and Chiefs have not lifted a major trophy in five and four years, respectively, and while a defeat for Ernst Middendorp's men would have no bearing to their standing in the league, the players will want to make it count and win something before the end of the year.

Pirates have had a slow start domestically, and they don't seem to be in the running for the league title this season, meaning if their struggles continue, it would only make sense for them to work hard in the remaining two Cup competitions - the TKO and next year's Nedbank Cup.

When is the Soweto Derby?

The Soweto Derby will kick-off at 15h00 on Saturday, November 2.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels NOVEMBER 2 15h00 Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates SABC 1 and SS4

Where is the Soweto Derby?

Moes Mabhida Stadium (Durban):