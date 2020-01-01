When is the Orlando Pirates vs DC United Esports match and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the clash between Mohamed Alioune Diop and Muhammed Faiz Mahomed who happen to be former teammates at Bucs

The Fifa eSports international friendly between and DC United is just hours away from kick-off.

Muhammed Faiz Mahomed of the Buccaneers will take DC United professional gamer Mohamed Alioune Diop in what promises to be an exciting battle between the two former teammates.

Diop left Pirates for DC United no so long ago, ending his three-year relationship with the South African outfit.

His move to DC United saw him become the first player to be transferred by an African side to a professional league abroad.

He gets to face his former club for the first time since his departure, and the excitement is already building up for those who follow his game and knew him at Pirates.

While Diop is regarded as one of the best gamers globally, he should not to take Faiz for granted - the young South African has already made a name for himself in the game as he was ranked 27th in the world just less than two years ago.

Faiz also heads into this clash with Diop with an impressive record of 22 wins, three losses and two draws in the 27 official matches in his career as an Esports gamer.

The two gamers will face each other over two legs on the same day with the winner determined on aggregate score.

When is the match?

The match will kick-off at 18h00 SA time on Friday, March 27.

Where can I watch the match?