When is the MTN8 final between Highlands Park and SuperSport United and how can I watch?

All you need to know about the 2019 MTN8 final match between the Lions of the North and Matsatsantsa

will lock horns with SuperSport United in this year's MTN8 final.

This isn't just a final between the two Gauteng sides, but the history books will be rewritten when both Highlands Park and SuperSport walk onto the pitch.

For Matsatsantsa, this will be their third successive MTN8 final - they won it 2017 before losing to in 2018.

It will also be Kaitano Tembo's second Cup final as head coach and having lost last season's MTN8 final in Durban, the Zimbabwean mentor would want to become one of the youngest coaches to lift this trophy.

Highlands Park, on the other hand, last played a Cup final in 1983 but it is under Owen Da Gama that they find themselves in this final.

Da Gama, himself, last guided a team to a final in 2006 when the now-defunct Silver Stars won their first major piece of silverware at the expense of Cape Town.

When is the MTN8 final?

The MTN8 final will kick off at 18h00 on Saturday, the 5th of October 2019.

Article continues below

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick off Match Channels 5 October 18h00 CAT Highlands Park vs SuperSport United SABC 1 and SS4

Where is the MTN8 final?

This year's MTN8 final will be staged at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.