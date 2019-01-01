When is the Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs game and how can I watch?
Kaizer Chiefs visit Mamelodi Sundowns in Tshwane this coming weekend with three points at stake.
Both sides have already met this season - albeit in the Shell Helix Cup - and Amakhosi ran riot, hammering the Brazilians 4-2 to lift the trophy.
Sundowns would want revenge, but Pitso Mosimane has already warned his charges to focus on Highlands Park before planning for the Chiefs game.
Matches between Chiefs and Sundowns are fiercely contested, but the log leaders would hope their current form carries them past the Tshwane giants.
As things stand, of the last 35 matches between the two teams, Chiefs have won 14 to Sundowns' 12 while the other nine matches ended in draws.
When is the match?
The league encounter will kick-off at 15h30 on Sunday, the 27th of October 2019.
What channels can I watch the game on TV?
|Date
|Kick-off
|Match
|Channels
|27 OCTOBER
|15h30
|Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs
|SABC 1 and SS4
Where is the match?
Loftus Versfeld Stadium (Tshwane):