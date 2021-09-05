When is the game between Uganda and Mali and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the World Cup qualifying fixture between the Cranes and the West African nation

Uganda will be looking to get their first win in the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign when they host Mali at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium on Monday.

The Cranes opened their campaign to reach the finals in Qatar with a 0-0 draw against Kenya at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday, while the West Africans started on a high note after beating Rwanda 1-0 at Grand Stade d’Agadir in Morocco.

The Mali game was moved to Morocco as the host nation did not have a venue to host international matches approved by Caf.

Uganda coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic was happy with the draw picked up against Kenya but remained cautious that they will face a tough game against “favourites” Mali.

“There are positives we need to pick up and upgrade, and there are negatives that we need to correct because we are playing against probable favourites [Mali],” Micho told Goal after the game against Kenya.

“I also regret the fact a few of our players could not report due to various reasons. But I want to give total credit to the players who were there, they were committed, they worked very hard against a very competitive team.”

With no injuries from the Kenya game, Micho will likely stick with the team that featured in Nairobi, with goalkeeper Charles Lukwago starting again, while Vipers SC youngster Bobosi Byaruhanga is expected to keep his place in the midfield alongside Moses Waiswa and Khalid Aucho.

Meanwhile, Mali - led by coach Mohamed Magassouba - were the better side against Rwanda, even though they missed a penalty in the 18th minute when a weak effort from Moussa Djenepo was stopped by Amavubi goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure.

But they scored their lone goal in the 20th minute though Adama Traore and they are now top of Group E with three points while Kenya are second on one, the same as Uganda, who are third, and Rwanda are last without a point.

Article continues below

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 16:00 (East African Time) on Monday, September 6.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Uganda) Match Channel 06/09/21 16:00 EAT 16:00 Uganda vs Mali UBC

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

St Mary's Kitende Stadium, Kampala, Uganda

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.