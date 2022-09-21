When is the game between South Africa and Sierra Leone and how can I watch?

South Africa take on Sierra Leone during the international break with both teams preparing for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Bafana Bafana’s last outing was in June where they bowed 2-1 to Morocco despite taking an eighth-minute lead through Lyle Foster inside Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat.
For the Leone Stars, they played out a 2-2 draw with Guinea Bissau – as their chances of qualifying for Cote d’Ivoire 2023 look shaky.
On a positive side, this game will serve as an opportunity for coach Hugo Broos to try newcomers that include Mamelodi Sundowns’ Themba Zwane, TS Galaxy’s Melusi Buthelezi, Stellenbosch FC’s Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Luke le Roux of Varbergs, Cyprus-based Mihlali Mayambela and Orlando Pirates’ Zakhele Lepasa.
Regardless of the result, the 1996 African champions would be aiming to put their squad in good shape for their next competitive outing against Liberia.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The match between South Africa and Sierra Leone is scheduled for 14:00 (West African Time) on Saturday, September 24.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (South Africa)
|Match
|Channel
|24/9/22
|14:00 (WAT)
|13:00pm
|South Africa vs Sierra Leone
|SuperSport,SABC
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
FNB Stadium, Johannesburg
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
GOAL will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.