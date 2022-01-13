When is the game between Nigeria and Sudan and how can I watch?

Nigeria will be hoping to book their spot in the Round of 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations when they take on Sudan.

The Super Eagles began their campaign on a winning note by defeating Egypt 1-0 at Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s strike on the half-hour mark was all Augustine Eguavoen’s men needed to defeat the seven-time African champions.

Buoyed by that crucial result, the West Africans are now aiming for another positive result against Burhan Tia’s men.

Prior to this competition, the Falcons of Jediane were rated as underdogs in Group D, however, they put up a brave fight to hold Guinea-Bissau to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

Against the Nigerians, they will fancy their chances when they face the 2013 African champions in their quest to reach the knock out phase.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match between Nigeria and Sudan is scheduled for 17:00 (West African Time) on Saturday, January 15.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Article continues below

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 15/1/22 16:00 GMT 17:00 Nigeria vs Sudan SuperSport, TV5 Mundial

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

GOAL will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.