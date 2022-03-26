When is the game between Nigeria and Ghana and how can I watch?
Shina Oludare - @sportingshina
Nigeria host Ghana in a 2022 Fifa World Cup play-off second-leg fixture and a win of any margin over their eternal rivals will send them to Qatar.
Augustine Eguavoen’s men played out a 0-0 draw against the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg on Friday.
Despite an uninspiring home result, Otto Addo’s side are still in contention to qualify for the global football showpiece in the middle eastern country.
A win or a score draw on Nigerian soil will see them through to their fourth Fifa World Cup appearance.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The match between Nigeria and Ghana is scheduled for 18:00 (West African Time) on Tuesday, March 29.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (Nigeria)
|Match
|Channel
|29/3/22
|19:00 GMT
|18:00
|Nigeria vs Ghana
|SuperSport, AIT
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
M.KO. Abiola Stadium, Abuja
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
GOAL will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.