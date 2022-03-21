When is the game between Ghana and Nigeria and how can I watch?

Nigeria are eyeing a place in the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar and only Ghana stands in their way to achieving that ambition.

To reach the play-off round, the Super Eagles saw off Cape Verde, Liberia and the Central Africa Republic in the Second Round, while the Black Stars qualified from a zone that had former African champions South Africa, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

En route to qualifying for the 2002 edition co-hosted by South Korea and Japan, the West Africans were pooled in Group B of the final round that had Liberia, Sudan and Sierra Leone.

The first leg staged at the Accra Sports Stadium ended 0-0, while the Super Eagles – handled by the late Amodu Shaibu triumphed 3-0 in the reverse fixture.

A first-half brace from Tijani Babangida plus a strike from Victor Agali at the Liberation Stadium, Port Harcourt propelled Nigeria past the Ghanaians who finished fourth on the log.

Still fresh from their disappointing Africa Cup of Nations ouster, Ghana would be aiming to appease their fans by earning a fourth World Cup appearance.



WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match between Ghana and Nigeria is scheduled for 20:30 (West African Time) on Friday, March 25.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 25/3/22 21:30 GMT 8:30 Ghana vs Nigeria SuperSport, AIT

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

