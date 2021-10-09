When is the game between Benin vs Tanzania and how can I watch?

After picking up a morale-boosting 1-0 win at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Thursday, Benin are set to host Tanzania on Sunday in a 2022 World Cup qualifier.



The Squirrels will be hunting for a third win in a group that has Madagascar, the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as Taifa Stars. The West Africans started their qualifiers with a group opening 1-0 win away to Madagascar.



They then hosted DR Congo and picked up a point courtesy of a 1-1 draw. In Dar es Salaam, they had to wait until the 71st minute to break the deadlock courtesy of Steve Mounie and went ahead to register a second away win.



Taifa Stars, on the other hand, began the qualifiers with a 1-1 away draw against DR Congo before they registered a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Madagascar at home.

Michel Dussuyer is expected to maintain his starting line-up that fought for their exciting win as he has no injury concerns to worry about. Meanwhile, Tanzania's Kim Poulsen will do duty without Yanga SC's defender Bakari Mwamnyeto and Shomari Kapombe of Simba SC.

The two nations have met twice in history and both matches were international friendlies, Tanzania winning the first meeting 4-1 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in 2014 and the second duel ending in a 1-1 draw at Stade de l’Amitie in Cotonou, Benin in 2017.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 16:00 (East African Time) on Sunday, October 10.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time (EAT) Time (Tanzania) Match Channel 10/10/21 16:00 16:00 Benin vs Tanzania Azam TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Stade de l’Amitie in Cotonou, Benin

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will provide comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.