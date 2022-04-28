When is the Europa Conference League final? Date, kick-off time, tickets, teams & how to watch

The debut season of the Europa Conference League is drawing to a conclusion and thoughts are starting to turn towards the final in Albania next month.

A total of 184 teams have competed in the inaugural edition of the tournament and that will soon be whittled down to just two.

So when exactly is the 2022 Europa Conference League final? GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including date, kick-off time, ticket information and how to watch it on TV.

When is the 2022 Europa Conference League final?

Game Date Kick-off time Europa Conference League final May 25, 2022 8pm BST (3pm ET)

The 2022 UEFA Conference League final will take place on Wednesday May 25, 2022.

It is set to kick off at 8pm BST (3pm ET).

Which teams are in the Europa Conference League 2021-22 final?

The 2021-22 Europa Conference League final will see Leicester or Roma play Feyenoord or Marseille.

The teams will be confirmed following the conclusion of the second legs of the semi-final games on May 5.

Europa Conference League final live stream & how to watch on TV

In the United Kingdom, the Europa Conference League final will be available to stream live on the BT Sport app and it can be watched live on TV on the BT Sport network.

In the United States, the Europa League final will be broadcast live on Paramount+ and TUDN.

Europa Conference League final tickets, prices & how to buy

Tickets for the 2022 Europa Conference League final are due to go on on sale via UEFA's official website at the start of May.

Where is the Europa League final being played?

The 2022 Europa Conference League final will take place at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania.

The 21,690-capacity ground was built on the site of Albania's former national arena, the Qemal Stafa Stadium, in the heart of the Albanian capital.

It was officially opened in November 2019 with the Euro 2020 qualifier between Albania and France.