When is the clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the big clash between the Brazilians and the Buccaneers in the league

and will battle it out for three crucial points on Tuesday night.

Both teams still consider themselves in the title race and a team that will be watching this clash with keen interest will be .

Should Sundowns beat Pirates, they'd move to within a point from Amakhosi - at least for 24 hours as Ernst Middendorp's men will only be in action the following day against .

On the flip side of the coin, if Pirates win then they would have done Chiefs a huge favour and this would be their chance to further stretch their lead at the top.

Matches between the Brazilians and the Buccaneers have become particularly interesting since Pitso Mosimane arrived at Chloorkop almost seven years ago, and one can expect nothing but fireworks.

In the previous 37 matches between them, Sundowns won 13 and suffered 14 defeats to Pirates while the other 10 matches ended in draws.

Sundowns outscored Pirates in those 37 matches - finding the back of the net 44 times while conceding 39 goals.

When is the match?

The match will kick-off at 19h30 on Tuesday, March 17.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels March 17 19h30 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates SS4

Where is the match?

Loftus Versveld Stadium (Tshwane):