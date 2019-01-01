Kaizer Chiefs

When is the CBL Cup clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and how can I watch?

Backpagepix
All you need to know about the Carling Black Label Cup clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates this coming weekend

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will again renew their rivalry in the Carling Black Label Cup this weekend.  

This will be the eighth edition of the event which didn't take place last season due to the Fifa World Cup in Russia

The Buccaneers have lifted the trophy four times to Amakhosi's three in the seven meetings. 

However, Pirates needed penalties to edge out their nemesis in each of their four wins, while Chiefs won their matches in regulation time. 

The past two editions saw Chiefs topple Pirates, and this makes for an exciting Soweto Derby especially with one side looking to make it three wins in a row and the other aiming to end their drought. 

When is the Soweto Derby? 

Wayne Sandilands of Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs

The Soweto Derby will kick off at 15h00 on Saturday, the 27th of July 2019. 

What channels can I watch the game on TV? 

SuperSport Camera

Date Kick-off Match Channels
27 JULY 2019 15h00 Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates SABC 1 and SS4

Where is the Soweto Derby? 

 

FNB Stadium

The game will take place at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

