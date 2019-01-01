When is the CBL Cup clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and how can I watch?
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will again renew their rivalry in the Carling Black Label Cup this weekend.
This will be the eighth edition of the event which didn't take place last season due to the Fifa World Cup in Russia.
The Buccaneers have lifted the trophy four times to Amakhosi's three in the seven meetings.
However, Pirates needed penalties to edge out their nemesis in each of their four wins, while Chiefs won their matches in regulation time.
The past two editions saw Chiefs topple Pirates, and this makes for an exciting Soweto Derby especially with one side looking to make it three wins in a row and the other aiming to end their drought.
When is the Soweto Derby?
The Soweto Derby will kick off at 15h00 on Saturday, the 27th of July 2019.
What channels can I watch the game on TV?
|Date
|Kick-off
|Match
|Channels
|27 JULY 2019
|15h00
|Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates
|SABC 1 and SS4
Where is the Soweto Derby?
The game will take place at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.