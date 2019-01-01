When is the CBL Cup clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and how can I watch?

All you need to know about the Carling Black Label Cup clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates this coming weekend

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will again renew their rivalry in the Carling Black Label Cup this weekend.

This will be the eighth edition of the event which didn't take place last season due to the Fifa World Cup in .

The Buccaneers have lifted the trophy four times to Amakhosi's three in the seven meetings.

However, Pirates needed penalties to edge out their nemesis in each of their four wins, while Chiefs won their matches in regulation time.

The past two editions saw Chiefs topple Pirates, and this makes for an exciting Soweto Derby especially with one side looking to make it three wins in a row and the other aiming to end their drought.

When is the Soweto Derby?

The Soweto Derby will kick off at 15h00 on Saturday, the 27th of July 2019.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels 27 JULY 2019 15h00 v SABC 1 and SS4

Where is the Soweto Derby?