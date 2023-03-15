When is the Bafana Bafana squad announcement? Time, where and how to watch

The South Africa coach is set to reveal his 23-man squad to play the Lone Stars in the next couple of days.

South Africa will host Liberia in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match to be played at the Orlando Stadium on Friday, March 24.

It will be crucial for South Africa to collect maximum points to stand a better chance of playing in the finals to be held in Ivory Coast in January next year.

A couple of days ago, Bafana coach Hugo Broos named a provisional 35-man squad to prepare for the fixture, before revealing his final roster.

When will Broos make his announcement?

Fans are anxious to know who will make the final squad for Bafana ahead of the crucial encounter, which might potentially decide if the country qualifies or not.

Backpagepix

It is a vital match considering the fact that Group K has only three teams - Morocco, South Africa and Liberia.

Broos will name his final 23-man squad on Thursday, March 16 at 12.00 noon in Auckland Park.

What Bafana final squad naming Where Auckland Park Time 12.00 noon South African time

How to watch

As usual, a moment like this is highly anticipated by thousands of fans across the country. They will want to get first-hand information of who is in and who is out.

Safa confirmed the naming of the final 23 players would be live at the SABC Television Studios in Auckland. For those who will not have the opportunity to watch it live, GOAL will definitely have you covered.

Why is win against Liberia important?

Bafana started their campaign on the wrong footing, losing 2-1 against Morocco in Matchday 1. The Atlas Lions defeated Liberia 2-0 to qualify for the biennial competition.

Backpagepix

Broos' men need to claim maximum points on March 24 and complete a double four days later to join the pool leaders in the finals.

If Bafana lose at home, the second meeting will be a tough assignment for them, and put them at significant risk of missing out on Ivory Coast.