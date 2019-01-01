Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations

When is the Afcon 2019 match between Nigeria and Cameroon and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Round of 16 fixture between the West African countries

A place in the quarter-final is up for grabs when Nigeria battle Cameroon in the Round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup Nations (Afcon).

After a disappointing loss to Madagascar in their last group game, the Super Eagles will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways against the Indomitable Lions who are yet to concede a goal in Egypt

WHEN IS THE GAME?

Oghenekaro Etebo, Nigeria

The match has been scheduled for 17:00 (West African Time) on Saturday, July 6.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Gernot Rohr

Date Local Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel
06/07/19 18:00 17:00  Nigeria v Cameroon SuperSport 7

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria.

Alexandria Stadium

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.

