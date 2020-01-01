When is the 169th Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs and how can I watch?

The 169th Soweto Derby between and is upon us with three crucial points and bragging rights at stake.

What makes this encounter special is both sides are fighting for the league title - Pirates didn't have the best of starts to the season but did well to force themselves back into the title race.

Chiefs, on the other hand, looked to be running away with the crown until recently when results didn't go in their favour - their draw and a loss to Black and respectively allowed other teams to claw their ways back and close in on them.

While Saturday's encounter isn't really a title-decider, whoever walks away with three points would have done themselves a huge favour in determining where the coveted trophy will go at the end of the season.

Neither side can afford to lose the match as are hot on their heels and ready to ascend to the summit of the standings.

When is the Soweto Derby?

The Soweto Derby will kick off at 15h30 on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels FEBRUARY 29 15h30 Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs SABC 1 and SS4

Where is the Soweto Derby?

FNB Stadium (Soweto, Johannesburg):