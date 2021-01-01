When will India host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022?

The 2021 edition of the tournament which was supposed to be held in India was cancelled...

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be held in India from October 11 to October 30, 2022.

The dates were announced via a virtual FIFA Council meeting held on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

"The announcement of the dates for U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022—11th to 30th October—marks a fresh beginning for the tournament. The LOC is carrying on the work that had already begun with the previous edition. As the Covid-19 situation improves, we look forward to restarting all the legacy activities that have been planned, and to the growth of women’s football through this tournament," AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 to be held between 11 and 30 October 2022. Mark your calendars!🗓 #KickOffTheDream #ShePower pic.twitter.com/hE477HswKX — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 20, 2021

What happened to the 2021 U-17 Women's World Cup?

The 2021 U-17 Women's World Cup, which was scheduled to be held in India, was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic and it had also been decided that India will host the 2022 edition of the World Cup.

The tournament was initially supposed to be held in November 202 but FIFA had to postpone the tournament to February and March in 2021.

India was appointed as the host by the FIFA Council meeting in Miami on 15 March 2019. But after taking stock of the pandemic situation, the governing body for the sport decided to scrap the event in its entirety. The 2020 U20 Women's World Cup has also been cancelled along with the U17 edition.

Which cities were supposed to host the World Cup in India?

Before the pandemic forced the 2021 edition to be called off, five venues in India had been selected as host cities for the tournament - the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, EKA Arena in Ahmedabad and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.